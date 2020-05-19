Team: New England Patriots

2019 Record: 12-4

State of the Team: It’s the end of an era in Foxboro. Tom Brady is no longer a Patriot, having signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and. Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement just weeks after to re-united with his quarterback. Suddenly, the Patriots are less of a threat for the division and the AFC East title is up for grabs. Bill Belichick immediately told reporters not to count the Pats out yet. On draft day, New England traded its first-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers for second and third-round selections. The Pats traded out of the first round and looked to retool to prevent that premature demise.

The Draft Picks:

Round 2, pick No. 37: Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne

Round 2, pick No. 60: Josh Uche, OLB, Michigan

Round 3, pick No. 87: Anfernee Jennings, OLB, Alabama

Round 3, pick No. 91: Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA

Round 3, pick No. 101: Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech

Round 5, pick No. 159: Justin Rohrwasser, placekicker, Marshall

Round 6, pick No. 182: Michael Onwenu, guard, Michigan

Round 6, pick No. 195: Justin Herron, offensive tackle, Wake Forest

Round 6, pick No. 204: Cassh Maluia, linebacker, Wyoming

Round 7, pick No. 230: Dustin Woodard, center, Memphis

What to Like: The Patriots used two of their third-round picks on tight ends. Longtime Patriots reporter Mike Petraglia of CLMS Boston noted that fits the Belichick system well. “(Devin) Asiasi is a tight end who can block at the line of scrimmage, break free, get downfield vertical like Gronk.,” Petraglia said. “I'm not saying he's Gronk, but he has a lot of the big-play capability Patriot fans are going to be very pleased with.”

What Not to Like: With Brady off the roster, Jarett Stidham is the incumbent at quarterback for New England. The Patriots controversially chose not to draft depth at that position or trade up for one of the potential starters. Petraglia notes that once Jordan Love from Utah State was selected by Green Bay and Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts were off the board, the Patriots were going to stick with the players they have at that position.

“They just didn't feel anybody in this quarterback class was worth the draft picks,” Petraglia noted. “I think they are very competent in Jared Stidham going into the season. They're very confident with Brian Hoyer as a veteran backup. I think they're very confident with those two.”

Did They Get Better?: With the Miami Dolphins drafting of Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa, it's safe to say the Patriots have the fourth-best quarterback in the AFC East. After two decades of Brady, a future Hall of Famer, it is now a very different world for New England. Petraglia notes that while a lot of the media attention has been on Stidham, it’s the Patriots defense that concerns him the most.

“At the end of the season, their defense got old and got beat up and tired,” Petragilia said. “You could see that in the second half of the Dolphins game when they couldn't protect a four-point lead at home when they needed to, to wrap up the first-round bye.” That loss affected the Patriots run to the title and paved the way for the Kansas City Chiefs to take the championship.

“I think, when you look at who they selected, the first three picks were defensive. They took four defensive players in the draft. I think they really wanted to get young on defense. For good reason (the Patriots) can be the best team of the division, only by relying on their defense and a ground game a lot more than they have in the past.”