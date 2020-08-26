New Role in New York Jets Secondary has Bradley McDougald Feeling Like a Rookie

The reshaping of the New York Jets defense after the trade of safety Jamal Adams means not just a new role for Marcus Maye but also fitting fellow safety Bradley McDougald into the scheme.

Acquired in late-July as part of the package the Jets received from the Seattle Seahawks for the All-Pro Adams, McDougald is being thrown into the deep end of understanding the Jets defense in a short period of time. Having played strong safety in Seattle last year, he admits to a learning curve as he lines up alongside Maye.

“Every day is different, just adjusting and learning every day. It’s crazy, you can eight years in the NFL and still feel like a rookie in certain situations and certain defenses until you’re all the way acclimated,” McDougald said on Wednesday in his virtual press conference.

“Like I said, it’s all about adjusting and learning, every day. There are certain situations you can’t coach, you have to, in a sense, be thrown in the fire to experience and learn that way. Any type of information, any type of experience is great.”

Maye, given his athleticism and comfort level in the defense, slides over to strong safety. McDougald will be the free safety, a role he has played before extensively in Seattle but not over the past couple of seasons where he has primarily been a strong safety.

“Adjusting and learning. There’s new things I need to adjust to, there’s new things I need to learn and pick up as well as the playbook,” McDougald said.

“It’s all about getting your eyes in the right place, getting your body lined up in the right place. Doing all the things you can do before the ball is hiked to put yourself in a better position to make those plays. That’s what I’m working on still every day, every breath I get, every time we watch film just adjust and learn, transition my mind. It’s not about what I did last year or the years coming into this – this is the situation I’m in, this is the position I’m in. All I can do is find a way to be successful in it.”