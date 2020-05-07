Examining how Breshad Perriman fits in the New York Jets offense compared to Robby Anderson

This offseason, the New York Jets lost a major weapon in Robby Anderson. There is the belief, however, that one of the Jets signings this offseason can be his replacement and perhaps even upgrade the offense.

There is no denying that Breshad Perriman hasn’t lived up to expectations through his four years in the league. He hasn’t played at the level of being a first round pick.

But, Perriman has some tools that point to him being a good fit in the Jets offense and perhaps, being a suitable replacement for Anderson.

Anderson was fast but Perriman, at least straightline, is a bit quicker. At the NFL Combine in 2015, Perriman ran a 4.24 and a 4.27 time in the 40. Anderson, hailed for his speed and rightly so, had a 4.34 in the 40 at his Pro Day at Temple in 2016. Anderson, might be a little more elusive but Perriman certainly brings elite speed to the offense.

The production, last year, shows that Perriman brings some positives to the offense for the Jets that could expand with a larger role in the offense. While Perriman made 14 appearances with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year, he had only four starts. Anderson played in all 16 games with 15 starts. Perriman had fewer targets and thereby fewer receptions than Anderson last year, but his yards per reception (17.9 for Perriman and 15.0 for Anderson) favor the newest Jets playmaker. So to are overall touchdowns (Perriman has the edge with six touchdowns last year to Anderson’s five).

In addition, a number that bodes well for the integration of Perriman to the offense is the number of catches he had for first downs. Last year, Perriman had 29 of his catches result in a first down (80.5 percent).

Anderson was 37 of 52, or 67.3 percent of his catches resulting in a first down.

This isn’t to slag on Anderson, who was the Jets second best receiver last year after Jamison Crowder. He is elusive and a true playmaker. But the Jets are getting someone in Perriman who can be an asset to the passing game.