Lackluster and Inept Offense Dooms New York Jets in 27-17 Loss at the Buffalo Bills

All the talk of the New York Jets picking up where things finished last year seemed to evaporate within moments of kickoff for what would become a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills. And while the Jets battled back to make things respectable, it was still a deflating loss for a Jets team that looked terribly inept on offense for most of the first half.

A woeful Jets (0-1) offense sputtered out the gate with just four yards of total offense from their first three drives. It was a reoccurring theme throughout much of the loss for the Jets who looked at a loss to move the ball and stay on the field. The Bills (1-0), were led by quarterback Josh Allen who led three scoring drives in the first half, personally accounting for all three touchdowns.

After a rough start to the Jets where the Jets first four possessions ended in punts and their fifth possession with an interception, the offense settled down. Quarterback Sam Darnold, behind an offensive line that featured four new starters and with two new starters at wide receiver, dusted off some early rust to finish 21-of-35 for 215 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

A Bills team that is a popular pick to win the AFC East did not disappoint on either side of the ball but they were aided by a Jets offense that seemed lacking any zip. The Jets first three drives went three-and-out. The Jets did not register a first down until their fourth drive of the game.

The Bills held a 21-3 lead at the end of the first half, holding a significant lead in total offense (223 yards to 102 yards) and time of possession (20:59 to 9:01). It was a simply dominant performance from the home team.

Had Allen not fumbled on the first and then the final possession of the first half, the score line at halftime could have been far worse. The Bills quarterback went 33-of-46 for 312 yards with two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown.

Allen also had two fumbles lost while running the ball. Both fumbles came in the first half,

Defensively, the Jets struggled. A powerful Bills offense was always going to be a challenge but the Jets inability to win the battle of field position put the defense in a precarious position.

The defense was led by safety Marcus Maye, who had 10 tackles and two sacks while playing as a box safety. Cornerback Brian Poole also came up big with eight tackles.

The Jets made it respectable with a Josh Adams two-yard dive late in the fourth quarter pulling the Jets to within 10 points. They failed to recover the ensuing onside kick.