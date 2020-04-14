Source: New York Jets have '30 visit' with NFL Draft prospect Cam Akers

A running back probably figures into the New York Jets draft board at some point late on Day 2 or almost certainly come Day 3. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that the Jets have had a ’30 visit’ with a running back who impressed at the NFL Combine.

Florida State running back Cam Akers has had a video conference interview with the Jets a source tells SportsIllustrated.com’s ‘Jets Country.’ Visits are not being held at team’s facilities, per NFL rules, due to COVID-19.

The interest in Akers, who could be a third round pick or even potentially slip to the fourth round, makes sense for the Jets. He is a tough runner between the tackles, can bounce outside and be utilized in the passing game.

After Le’Veon Bell, there are no running backs on the Jets roster with significant carries in the NFL. And while Bell can and should get the majority of reps out of the backfield this year, depth is not only needed behind him but taking a ball carrier this year gives the Jets options moving forward.

Next year, Bell can come off the books and be a dead money hit of $4 million (and $2 million in 2022) meaning the Jets might want an understudy. Akers can share carries in a backfield rotation that keeps Bell fresh and perhaps grow into a larger role – perhaps starting – come 2021 or 2022.

His production in college matched the measurables on display at the Combine.

On his way to making the All-ACC second team, Akers had 1,144 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns for Florida State. At the Combine, he ran a 4.47 time in the 40 and put up a solid 20 repetitions on the 225-pound bench press.

At 5-foot-10 and 217 pounds, Akers is well built to be an every down back in the NFL.