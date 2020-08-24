Chris Herndon's Return to the Field is Welcome News for the New York Jets Offense

Chris Herndon remembers 2018 quite well. On the other, 2019 was quite forgettable for the New York Jets tight end.

Two years ago, Herndon was a rookie tight end who burst onto the scenes with 39 catches for 502 yards and four touchdowns. That was followed up by a 2019 where he played in just one game with a single catch.

Now, Herndon is hoping to turn the corner and not only get back to his level at a rookie but finally take that step forward.

“From my perspective, I believe it's all going pretty well,” Herndon told reporters on a virtual conference call on Monday. “We've added some new pieces and, you know, we've had some people go down. It's just the nature of camp. Everybody is getting back adjusted to actual football and not just no offseason training.”

A 2019 that started with a four-game suspension and ended on Injured Reserve is now over. Herndon is focused on the future with the Jets after registering just one catch last year.

Part of that future is quarterback Sam Darnold. Two years ago when both were rookies, Herndon and Darnold formed a growing chemistry.

Now, Herndon sees a young quarterback who is progressing.

“He's more assertive calling plays, making the right checks,” Herndon said. “That's helping him make the best possible decision. He can make it. You can tell when you watch him that he's continuing to get better each and every day.”

The addition of Herndon to the offense is a boost at a time when the team’s playmakers are dropping due to injury. Herndon offers a lot to the offense and head coach Adam Gase and could be an impact player.

“He’s our starting tight end,” Gase stated Sunday to reporters. “He plays both in-line, he plays off the ball. When we go two tight end sets, it can be him and [Trevon] Wesco and they both can play both spots.”

In his return to the field, Herndon doesn’t put numerical benchmark expectations on himself. He’s just thrilled to be healthy as the season rapidly approaches.

“I don't really put a benchmark for myself. I just want to get back out there and get back to having fun and be a reliable teammate, a reliable resource on the field for the team. Most importantly, don't take any steps back, continue to find a way to get even 1 percent better every day. That's really my goal. By the end of the season, just see how things play out.”