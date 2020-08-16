Chris Hogan signed to bolster wide receiver corps that's 'a little thin right now'

The New York Jets, suddenly thin at wide receiver, added veteran wideout Chris Hogan to the mix. Jets head coach Adam Gase confirmed the signing at his Sunday press briefing.

The 32-year-old Hogan spent three years with the New England Patriots and has two Super Bowl rings for his efforts. He went to the Carolina Panthers last year but played in only seven games due to injury. Last year he caught eight passes for only 67 yards.

“We're a little thin right now,” Gase said in his press conference. “We've got two guys that aren't practicing. He's somebody whose names come up quite a bit around here when we were talking about guys to add. He's a guy that's going to be able to come in here and take off. It's going to be familiar as far as a lot of the things that he's done in the past. Just feel like he's a good fit for us.”

Gase said that second-round draft choice wide receiver Denzel Mims has been held out of practice both Friday and Sunday due to a hamstring injury. Also, Gase announced that Vyncint Smith has a core injury and will see a specialist to undergo some tests.

With those injuries, the Jets only have eight wide receivers in camp.

"People might not know who they are right now," Gase said. "But we had some good, young players last year that developed and they're giving themselves a shot to contribute with us this year."

The Jets do have two of the three starting wide receiver spots filled at this point in training camp. Breshad Perriman had a “highlight catch” in the indoor practice at training camp on Sunday. Gase believes he is fitting in just fine. Jamison Crowder, the team’s leading wide receiver last year, is at the other end.

With three receivers starting in Gase’s offense, there is a need for a third starter. The Jets are hoping Mims evolves into the role, but they need to keep options open as the rookie recovers.

Gase was noncommittal on Mims, instead taking a wait and see approach.

“Hamstrings to me are so tough to predict because everybody reacts differently and some guys start feeling better a lot faster,” Gase said. “Some guys it goes longer, and everybody has a kind of different feel. Some guys I've been around have to be a hundred percent before they even go back out there and compete at this level. Some guys could do it when it was 65 percent and find a way to push through and keep strengthening. Obviously, this is our first go around with him.”

Hogan is from New Jersey and played his college football at Monmouth University.