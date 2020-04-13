NFL Draft preview: What cornerbacks can help the New York Jets?

There was no debate in 2019 whether the New York Jets defensive secondary was bad - the only debate was whether it was worse than the offensive line. General manager Joe Douglas needs to reshape the group, and started in free agency with the release of several prominent players in the backend.

Now, that rebuilding must continue in the NFL Draft.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

The Jets filled one starting cornerback position with former Indianapolis Colts defensive back Pierre Desir, who had been released last month. Reportedly, Desir signed a one-year contract, essentially a ‘prove-it’ deal. His release surprised many in Indianapolis and many pundits believe the Jets found one of their two starting corners. While the Jets did re-sign Brian Poole, he is more of a nickelback, and more suited in a backup/swing role, so the Jets are still in the market for a corner. That could come from the draft.

One big decision that Douglas and the Jets have to make regarding safety Jamal Adams. He is slated to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022 (if he doesn’t receive a contract extension). In three years since being a first-round draft pick, he played in all but two games, had career 63 tackles, 28 tackles for a loss and 12 sacks.

His extension does not seem imminent and this means that there surely will be trade offers at the draft. SI’s Cowboys site reported that Dallas is set to make a new offer for Adams should he become available.

It probably isn’t worth speculating at this time his value as Douglas has also said he wants to sign the two-time Pro Bowl selection to an extension.

As far as beefing up the rest of the secretary, outside of Adams and Desir as well as safety Marcus Maye, the Jets need some help. They select No. 11 in the first round and No. 48 in the second round but seem likely to go on the offensive side of the ball with one of those two picks (either offensive line or wide receiver).

NAMES TO WATCH

The decision on whether the Jets take a defensive back depends on whether or not they do it in the first round or the second or even third rounds. If they use the No. 11 pick on a defensive back, look for them to take Trevon Diggs from Alabama or CJ Henderson from Florida. If Adams gets traded (which isn’t likely), the Jets could look at Xavier McKinney of Alabama, Grant Delpit of LSU, or Antoine Winfield Jr, from Minnesota. Jeff Okudah from Ohio State won’t be on the board when the Jets select at No. 11.

In later rounds, look for New York to look at Ohio State corner Damon Arnette. Arnette had issues with coaches that raised red flags to some scouts. Cameron Dantzler of Mississippi State is another later round option. He had a solid college career but disappointed at the combine. His 40-yard dash was the second lowest among players at his position. SB Nation reported that Dantzler met virtually with 16 teams, and the Jets were among those.

As for safeties, Grant Delpit of LSU has been compared by many to Jamal Adams. If the Jets wind up dealing Adams during the draft, Delpit could be an option. Second and third round options include Terrell Burgess of Utah, Brandon Jones of Texas, and J.R. Reed of Georgia if the Jets think they need depth.

Reed has been noted for having exceptional football acumen that compensates for what he may lack physically.

WHAT THE JETS WILL DO

Decisions, decisions. Many ifs confront Douglas and only a few things are certain.

First, the Jets need the help. Even if Poole emerges as a starter, and Adams remains (extension or not), the Jets need a frontline corner. Other needs may prove more pressing, and the Jets could spend the first round pick on an offensive lineman. The Jets will take a defensive at some point in the first day of the Draft.

Clearly, they will have to take the best talent available. However, if Douglas pulls the trigger on an Adams trade (again, not likely but it is a talking point in the media), then a higher ranked defensive back will be selected by New York. The virtual chess match with all eyes watching begins April 23.