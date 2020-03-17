With no Tom Brady, the New York Jets can finally be the big brother in the AFC East

The AFC East, is now open for the New York Jets.

When Tom Brady posted on social media on Tuesday that he would not be returning to the New England Patriots, it ended two decades of dominance in the division. They won the AFC East 17 times since Brady became their starter in 2001, an incredible stretch that included nine conference championships and six Super Bowl titles.

And now, it is the Jets turn.

The Jets are far from being ready to compete from the playoffs, their pragmatic approach during the free agency so far shows a team that will slowly rebuild and not throw a bunch of money at players to needlessly burn through valuable salary cap space. But the Jets are a team that is poised to build something and be able to take advantage of Brady’s departure.

A Brady-less AFC East comes at a great time for the Jets. They have a young core featuring their supposed franchise quarterback in Sam Darnold, set to enter his important third year in the NFL. The defense features a strong tandem of safeties in Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye. There are other pieces in place and cap room that will allow them to build depth.

It won’t happen overnight. In fact, the Jets may not improve on their 7-9 record last year. But they can and should be able to take fundamental steps forward as a team and a roster in 2020.

That could set them up for 2021 and beyond.

That is when the Jets could potentially be sitting on a boat-load of salary cap space. The work this offseason, in many ways, is about putting together the complementary pieces to be ready to make a run at premier free agents next offseason. The Jets salary cap room this year of roughly $50 million was always going to be made tighter by the need to re-sign Adams to a long-term deal that will likely make him the highest paid safety in the league.

But if the Jets can add pieces to attend to deficiencies on the offensive line, then they could be ready to take a big leap forward next offseason. They project to have twice the amount of salary cap space next year. That is the time when they can swing for the fences and build a roster that could win multiple division titles.

That is in time for the Brady-less AFC East to be wide open. And ready for the Jets to make a run.

For now, the Buffalo Bills will assume the top team in the division mantle. The Miami Dolphins have made tremendous strides already this offseason in free agency. It isn’t automatic that the Jets will suddenly become the best team in the division, but it can happen now. It is feasible if not plausible.

In New York, they have something the rest of the division doesn’t currently have. The Jets, now with the best quarterback in the division and plenty of salary cap flexibility moving forward, could be ready to make their own run over the next decade. That isn’t a slight on Josh Allen of the Bills. It’s just that Darnold’s ceiling is much higher.

It could be, after two decades of being beat up in the AFC East, that the Jets are ready to become the big brother of their division.