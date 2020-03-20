Could Todd Gurley be headed to the AFC East? One team makes a lot of sense

Todd Gurley is on the move, having been cut by the Los Angeles Rams. Could his next stop by to the AFC East? At least one team in the division makes sense.

Unless it is on a super-friendly contract, Gurley likely isn’t a great fit for the New York Jets. After all, the Jets spent big on Le’Veon Bell last year, who is primed to have an improved year in 2020 behind an improved offensive line. The Jets simply have too many holes and the idea that Gurley would see the Jets as an attractive landing spot is not likely.

He would be a luxury signing for a team looking to get over the hump, and that isn’t the Jets quite yet. But some team is going to find value in the running back, even as he comes with question marks.

Despite a history of injuries, Gurley has played in 73 games (72 starts) over the past five seasons. He has 1,265 carries for 5,404 rushing yards during that stretch. Those are numbers that will intrigue teams to say the least.

A down year in 2019 saw Gurley rush for just 857 yards. His 3.8 yards per carry was the second-lowest of his career.

He is, however, just a single season removed from 1,251 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns for the Rams.

MMQB’s Albert Breer notes that “it is mostly the financials” that led to the Rams releasing Gurley. In 2018, he signed a four-year contract worth $57.5 million. The Rams clear $6.5 million in salary cap space with Thursday’s move.

In the AFC East, Gurley could be an attractive option for the Buffalo Bills, who had the league’s eighth best rushing offense last year and have a talented and deep running back room. It doesn’t seem likely that the Bills need or would want Gurley, unless he came at an attractive price. And while the New England Patriots always seem to maximize players like Gurley, he just doesn’t seem a fit given their supposed need at quarterback and a tight salary cap situation.

It might be with the Miami Dolphins where Gurley finds his best fit.

The Dolphins had the worst rushing attack in the NFL last year, a point underscored by the fact that quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick led the Dolphins with 243 rushing yards.

Gurley would make sense as a piece that could come in and make Miami competitive and balanced offensively. If he can stay healthy, the presence of a Pro Bowl caliber running back could help the Dolphins ease along whatever quarterback they draft in the first round.