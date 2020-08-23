COVID-19 Testing Scare Nearly Derails New York Jets Practice on Sunday

A total of 10 false-positive tests from a laboratory in New Jersey nearly derailed practice for the New York Jets on Sunday. The alarm forced head coach Adam Gase to work late into the night on contingencies for how to continue training camp.

Contingencies that Gase ended up never needing.

BioReference Laboratories based in Elmwood Park, N.J. returned false positive test results for COVID-19, causing a stir among the Jets, who use the facility for the testing of their players. It caused the shutdown of the Jets practice facility and the cessation of all activities on-site.

“We had to cancel walk-thru last night. We had just started our squad meeting, I was informed of it – everything happened really fast as far as what was being told us,” Gase said on Sunday during his virtual press conference.

“Our guys did a great job of as far as getting in touch with the league office, following all the right protocols, making sure were doing all the right things. Our guys jumped on it quick – as soon as we found out. I had to cancel the walk-thru last night. Our guys were trying to understand what was going on. They handled everything well, they did a good job – the guys who were told did a good job of quarantining themselves or if they want home, they made sure they followed the direction of our doctors and training staff. Which was encouraging to see that our guys reacted the right way. We didn’t if we were going to go today until early this morning.”

It was a worrisome time for Gase. In addition to spending into the early hours of Sunday morning working on his practice schedule, he also worried about the health of his players and the fallout on the roster. Then there was the communication with the medical staff as they hurried to re-test the players.

“We had negative tests come back,” Gase said on when the decision was made to go ahead with Sunday’s practice.

“I trust our doctors to give me the right information, tell me what I need to do as far as my part of the job. Trying to be very flexible and understanding of ‘Hey, what if I would have lost practice today? How would I have handled it? What do I have to move?’ That’s what I spent most of my night last night, trying to figure out if we lost [Sunday’s] practice, what is our schedule? You’re putting together a schedule that might not happen. It’s not a fun way to go through the night.”

In a statement on Sunday morning, the NFL said that it was working on the testing issue. False positive tests, such as the ones seen by BioReference, are inevitable and do happen: