NFL Draft Prospects: How Ohio State's Damon Arnette fits on the New York Jets

Heading into the offseason, adding depth and starting quality is a clear priority for the New York Jets and general manager Douglas. Upgrades are needed, even as the work has already been started in free agency.

The Jets filled one starting corner position with former Indianapolis Colts defensive back Pierre Desir. Desir had been released last month by the Colts. Reportedly, Desir signed a one-year contract and has a lot to prove. His release surprised many in Indianapolis, and many pundits believe the Jets found one of their two starting corners.

The Jets have decisions to make whether to use the first round on the offensive line, a wide receiver or a defensive back. In free agency, the Jets did re-sign Brian Poole, but he is more of a nickel back, so they are still in the market for a cornerback.

The answer could come from the draft. There are a couple of quality cornerbacks who could step in come Day 2 or early on Day 3 and make an immediate contribution to the Jets.

SI BIG BOARD: Arenette checks in at No. 45.

The lowdown on Arnette: Damon Arnette is no stranger to high stakes competition playing a national championship contender at Ohio State. At the NFL Combine, he showed he possesses professional size.

At Ohio State, he played as both an inside and outside corner where he finished his career with a second-team All-Big Ten performance with 35 tackles, one for loss, one interception, and eight pass breakups in 13 starts.

Arnette was a fixture in the Buckeyes' secondary as a sophomore, so he has aspirations of starting in the NFL as well. He has the physicality, the question is whether or not he can keep up with NFL routes that might be more complex and faster than the ones he saw at Ohio State.

He was a four-star recruit out of a hotbed for football talent in southeast Florida. He’s seen football at the highest level, and that would be appealing in a defense that is being revamped.

In all likelihood, he will need some time to grow and develop. He’s a good press and bump cornerback but his footwork needs improvement and he can play a bit tight.

Where he fits on the Jets: The early rounds are loaded with offensive linemen and wide receivers and given the team’s needs there, it might be too big to pass up for Douglas and the Jets.

Arnette is a Day 2 selection who could step in right away to a prominent role, perhaps even starting opposite Desir. He is a good tackler and strong, chipping in well with support on run defense.

His pedigree makes him intriguing as does his size and strength. Playing opposite Jeff Okudah, he saw a lot of balls coming his way. He is in that second-tier of cornerbacks that could intrigue the Jets on Day 2.