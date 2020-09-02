New York Jets Denzel Mims Returns to Practice, 'Most Definitely' Will Play Week 1

A big potential part of the New York Jets offense returned to the field on Wednesday as Denzel Mims did some limited work, coming off an extended injury absence.

Mims has missed the last three weeks with a hamstring injury. He called it “very frustrating,” especially since he has never had an injury that sidelined him this long before.

When asked about being able to play on Week 1 at the Buffalo Bills, Mims said “Most definitely.”

“It feels amazing. It felt good to go out there and compete – compete, well practice,” Mims said in his virtual press conference.

“Just get back in the rhythm. Get my feet wet a little bit, catch some balls. Just be there with my teammates.”

On Wednesday, head coach Adam Gase said this was the first time he has ever seen Mims run in person.

In his virtual press conference on Tuesday, Gase said that while getting Mims on the field and healthy was part of the issue, he also needed to see how the rookie was dealing with the playbook. While injured and unable to practice, Mims had extra meetings with the coaching staff as well as mental reps as he went through the offensive script on the field.

“I feel real comfortable, real good about it,” Mims said.

“As I said earlier, I’ve been studying it extra hard and doing extra so I can do everything in the playbook.”

The Jets selected Mims in the second round of April’s NFL Draft. The Baylor wide receiver is part of a revamped wide receivers room that includes free agent signing Breshad Perriman. He’s projected to start, if healthy, In Buffalo alongside Perriman and Jamison Crowder.

Last year at Baylor, Mims had 66 catches for 1,020 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.