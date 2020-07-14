Six views of Denzel Mims spectacular touchdown catch against Texas

There is a lot to like about Denzel Mims, the second round pick of the New York Jets in April’s NFL Draft who projects to be a starting wide receiver come Week 1. In Mims, the Jets got a complete wide receiver who has good measurables and production.

That total package, is on display in a touchdown catch

The touchdown catch came in the third quarter of a 24-10 home win over Texas last fall. In that game, he had seven catches for 125 yards in spearheading Baylor’s win.

In getting the six points, Mims runs a crisp route, gets inside the cornerback, rises to catch the ball at its highest point and then holds onto the ball.

It is an impressive skillset that translates well to the NFL well. Catches like this one from last fall are a major reason why Mims projects to be a starting wide receiver for the Jets, partnering alongside Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman.

Last year for Baylor, he made All-Big 12. He had 66 catches for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also impressed at the NFL Combine, showing good straight-line speed to couple with his big numbers in college.

The Jets took Mims in the second round of the draft at No. 59 overall. They did so after making a trade with the Seattle Seahawks, moving back 11 spaces. It was a masterstroke from general manager Joe Douglas, who was able to move back, acquire multiple picks and still land a top wide receiver in Mims.

Heading into the draft, some mock drafts and NFL insiders thought Mims was potentially a first round selection. Here, Douglas was able to secure a wide receiver with starting level projections and able to do so while moving back to the midpoint of the second round. All-in-all, not too bad.