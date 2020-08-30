New York Jets Claim Athletic D.J. Montgomery to Bolster Beat-Up Wide Receivers Depth

In desperate need of help at wide receiver, the New York Jets are going to kick the tires on D.J. Montgomery, claiming the wide receiver off waivers from the Cleveland Browns.

Montgomery, who has yet to play in an NFL game, was an undrafted rookie free agent out of FCS program Austin Peay. He suffered a season-ending hamstring injury in preseason last year following a solid start to training camp.

The inclusion of Montgomery into the squad comes at a time when the Jets need wide receiver depth in the worst way. Currently, the Jets are fielding just six wide receivers in practice.

Breshad Perriman (knee), signed in free agency this offseason, was expected to return this past weekend but continues to experience swelling. Second round pick Denzel Mims (hamstring) will hopefully be back for the Jets in time for Week 1.

Vyncint Smith (core) is out long-term and Josh Doctson, signed this offseason and projected to battle for some playing time this year, opted-out of the season.

That is already a heavy hit to the roster but considering that wide receiver was perhaps the weakest unit on the Jets two-deep before all the injuries and it really is a dire situation for the team and head coach Adam Gase.

Motgomery is athletic and has good speed, running a solid 4.43 time in the 40 at his Pro Day last spring.

As a senior in 2018 at Austin Peay he had 42 receptions for 797 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. In his lone game against BCS competition as a senior, he had two catches for 15 yards in a season-opening loss at Georgia.