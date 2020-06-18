COVID-19: NFL faces questions about playing in 2020 after Dr. Anthony Fauci's hesitations

During the recent times in the COVID-19 pandemic, sports leagues all over the world have been designing ways to restart their respective seasons while adhering to all-new social distancing protocols. Neutral sites, empty arenas and frequent testing are just part of the new normal. Meanwhile, the NFL has been relatively unscathed in terms of schedule.

The NFL Draft was virtual. Mini-camps and OTAs were canceled, but on May 7 the league announced their schedule and the media and fans simply ran with it. Calendars were downloaded and New York Jets fans noted their back-to-back weekend California trip and when the home opener was. The NFL wasn’t part of the discussion of returning to normal given that it is in the offseason. Football news is currently consisting of new contracts and important social issues. COVID-19 has been on the back burner. Until today.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN that the NFL should emulate plans similar to those of the NBA or MLS but a “bubble” format, where all the players are in one somewhat isolated area or consider not playing in 2020 altogether.

That bombshell by the country’s preeminent expert on the coronavirus means the NFL needs to put the brakes on their fall plans and try to figure out how to have this season safely.

This country is so fractured in terms of COVID-19 reaction. New York and New Jersey have declining numbers and have begun a slow, responsible reopening of businesses in the area. Meanwhile, Florida, Texas and Arizona have seen record-high numbers in terms of positive tests, hospitalizations, and tragically, deaths.

Jets (and New York Giants) fans were calling sports radio shows asking what the chances are of spectators filing into Metlife Stadium this fall. Suddenly, Fauci changed that tune.

"Unless players are essentially in a bubble -- insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day -- it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall," Fauci said. "If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and which would be complicated by the predictable flu season, football may not happen this year."

Of all the major sports, the NFL is by far the highest revenue generator. It has been concluded by many that the losses would be too great to not have the NFL, despite the health risks. Still, the logistics of finding an isolation-like “bubble” for hundreds of football players seem unsurmountable.

The NFL issued the following statement from chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills on Wednesday before Fauci’s remarks on CNN on Thursday:

"We are developing a comprehensive and rapid-result testing program and rigorous protocols that call for a shared responsibility from everyone inside our football ecosystem," Sills said. "This is based on the collective guidance of public health officials, including the White House task force, the CDC, infectious disease experts, and other sports leagues.

"Make no mistake, this is no easy task. We will make adjustments as necessary to meet the public health environment as we prepare to play the 2020 season as scheduled with increased protocols and safety measures for all players, personnel and attendees. We will be flexible and adaptable in this environment to adjust to the virus as needed."

It will be interesting to see if this area continues to have lower numbers if the NFL relocated or cancels games. The NBA and NHL are planning to return in late July amidst strict guidelines. Major League Baseball simply can’t get out of its way.

It should be noted that Fauci has changed his tune based on the results of the virus. Last month, Fauci told NBC Sports it might be possible to have an NFL season this fall even amid a second wave of the virus, provided there was sufficient testing in place at that point.

“If you really want to be in a situation where you want to be absolutely certain, you’d test all the players before the game,” Fauci said in May. “And you say, ‘Those who are infected: Sorry, you’re sidelined. Those who are free: Get in there and play’.”

The NFL is the cash cow, and throughout this entire pandemic, canceling the football season has not been part of the rhetoric. The NFL’s statement was non-committal. Flexible is the key term here. If the NFL can consider delaying the season or restructuring the locations, they can still have football. That September 10 matchup when the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to host the Houston Texans is no longer a given.

Still, the mind-boggling part of this is that New York and New Jersey had its peak,and are on the road to recovery. Still, it could be the issues in states far away from here that keep the Jets and the Giants away from East Rutherford.