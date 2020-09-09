More Than a Right Tackle, George Fant Showing Leadership in Being Named Captain

One of five players named to be a captain of the New York Jets, George Fant is leaving an impression that goes well beyond the football field.

Fant, an offseason signing of the Jets in free agency, is one of the crucial signings that the team made this offseason to bolster the offensive line. Signed from the Seattle Seahawks, Fant originally came to the Jets with the idea that he was going to be a left tackle, the most coveted role on the line.

But even when the Jets drafted Mekhi Becton in the first round to be their starting left tackle, Fant didn’t pout or respond when he transitioned to the right side of the line. It is this character along with a strong work ethic that helped make Fant a captain for the Jets this season.

“Guys gravitate to him. I think a lot of guys have seen how he tries to help Mekhi. He’s a vocal guy in that offensive line room,” Gase said on Wednesday in his virtual press conference.

“There’s something about George that is impressive, the way he handles his business day-in, day-out. Very professional. Offensively, learning a new offense, asking great questions. Wanting to know the why behind everything we do. I’ve been super impressed with just how he is. I’m excited to get going and see how this line comes together.”

Fant came to the Jets with an interesting resume. At his previous stop in the NFL in Seattle, he was used primarily as a blocking tight end. A former college basketball player, Fant didn’t transition to football until his fifth season at Western Kentucky.

And while he had been utilized in primarily a hybrid tight end role, he does have significant experience at offensive tackle as a starter.

Along with Fant, quarterback Sam Darnold, safety Marcus Maye, nose tackle Steve McLendon and safety Matthias Farley were also named captain.

Fant is the only captain among the five named who is in his first year with the Jets.