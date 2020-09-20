Cold Gase File: New York Jets Offense Cold in 31-13 Loss to the San Francisco 49ers

Brilliant, this is not.

On week after getting physically dominated on the road, the New York Jets got dominated at home, a 31-13 loss the San Francisco 49ers. The Jets (0-2) seem to have lost any sense of an identity on either side of the ball.

Things started off poorly for the Jets with the 49ers (1-1) getting on the board in a hurry. On their first possession of the game, running back Raheem Mostert went 80 yards for a touchdown, putting the visitors up 7-0 in a hurry.

Two first half touchdown passes by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo staked the 49ers to a 21-3 lead at halftime. It was the same exact deficit the Jets faced at the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 at halftime.

It was a poor performance on both sides of the ball for the Jets. On offense, though, the limited results seem understandable to a large degree. The offensive line is still coming together with no preseason and three key starters at the skill positions were missing due to injury.

With a lack of talent at wide receiver, in particular the loss of leading receiver Jamison Crowder this week due to a hamstring injury, the offense was simply lacking playmakers. This meant that quarterback Sam Darnold took very few chances down the field and played it safe, largely throwing safe, underneath stuff.

Darnold finished 21-of-32 for 179 yards and a touchdown. He was beset by dropped passes the entire game, including a likely touchdown dropped by tight end Chris Herndon in the third quarter. The Jets ended up settling for a field goal.

The good news for the Jets – and there wasn’t that much this game, is that the offense looked improved albeit bland. Running back Frank Gore, in for the injured Le’Veon Bell, had 63 rushing yards on 21 carries.

Defensively, it was a woeful afternoon for the Jets as they allowed 359 yards of total offense.

A major issue for the Jets was getting off the field on third down, where the 49ers were successful on 7-of-13 third down conversions. In the third quarter, the 49ers faced third-and-31 and appeared destined to punt.

Running back Jerick McKinnon took the ball right, cut back to his left and went 55 yards to get the 49ers an improbably fresh set of downs. San Francisco got a field goal on the drive to make it a 24-3 lead.