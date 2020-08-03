Bradley McDougald on if a contract was offered to Jadeveon Clowney: 'He'd be a Jet in a heartbeat'

Despite reports over the weekend, New York Jets safety Bradley McDougald said that he still thinks that Jadeveon Clowney could join him on his new team – if the offer is there.

Acquired as part of the trade that sent Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks, McDougald has openly lobbied on social media for Clowney to sign with the Jets. When healthy he is one of the league’s best pass rushers and Clowney is currently the biggest name still available in free agency. Given that the Jets need a pass rusher, Clowney does seem to be a fit even if he would be an expensive fit.

Over the weekend, ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported that the Jets are currently not interested in signing Clowney. McDougald thinks that the Jets could be an option if an offer was made.

“Clowney had called me, he’s a great friend of mine every since our time up in Seattle. We really hit it off out there,” McDougald told Sirius XM NFL Radio on Monday morning.

“He’s just in a weird place – Jadeveon is a baller, he wants to play now – he wants to play now. I know he comes out in the media and says he wants to play for a contender. But really if a team comes with the right offer, he wants to play for them.”

Clowney made three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances prior to last year. Injuries saw his production drop to just three sacks in 13 games.

The recently acquired McDougald, who had 70 tackles in 15 games for the Seahawks last year, said that a good environment can make the difference and that a good locker room could help Clowney increase his production in 2020.

“Because that all contributes in your production on the field. If you’re comfortable in your home life and in the locker room, all that correlates to the field. You don’t only want to play hard for your coaches but also your brothers on the field,”

“If they come along with an offer he’d be a Jet in a heartbeat.”