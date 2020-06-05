New York Jets safety Jamal Adams rips Drew Brees, Jake Fromm and uses his voice to demand change

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is apologizing for statements he made this week where he criticized NFL players and others for kneeling during the national anthem in support of social justice. New York Jets safety Jamal Adams is not interested in Brees’ apology and has made it known all over social media. He’s also targeted Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Jake Fromm for similar remarks.

Shortly after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the Jets safety posted on social media a raw and gripping account of his emotions.

As protests were being held all over the country, social media trends were showing photos of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem. Brees was interviewed by Yahoo Finance and during the interview said he would “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag.”

Adams’ retort was simple and to the point. That was just a part of relentless criticism. Protesters on the shoots were shouting obscenities with Brees’ name. In addition to Adams, LeBron James, and Brees’ Saints teammate Michael Thomas immediately slammed the post.

Brees, 41-years old, wrote an apology on Instagram, calling his comments insensitive. As protests continued, Brees posted a video on Instagram. His teammates expressed the need to move on.

Fromm’s situation is very different but faced similar criticism. An anonymous user on Twitter posted a text conversation dated back to March 2019, when Fromm was the starting quarterback at Georgia. In a text referring to guns, Fromm said "just make them very expensive so only elite white people can get them haha."

Adams responded to Fromm’s apology on Thursday, quote-tweeting Fromm’s apology and writing: “You and Drew aren’t really sorry. Save the bulls–t ass apologies. The truth just came out, and you two aren’t the only ones!”

Adams took part in a group video among many NFL stars that called for the NFL to, “condemn racism and systematic oppression, admit fault in silencing players from peacefully protesting, and state its belief that Black lives matter.”

Upon posting that video, the Jets safety wrote an impassioned tweet as the outspoken All-Pro embraced his voice as a professional athlete. “When I was younger, I used to be scared to use my voice because I wanted to be liked by everyone,” he said. “Life lessons & sports have changed my outlook on life. I will not hold back on the truth. I will fight & hold everybody accountable until it’s right. BLACK LIVES MATTER!”

Adams has been a vocal player for the Jets on a host of issues since being a first round draft pick in 2017. He was the only Jets’ player to be named All-Pro.