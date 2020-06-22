Dyer: Relax. Jamal Adams, New York Jets are negotiating. That's all.

Let’s let this thing breathe a bit.

Jamal Adams is understandably frustrated, the star safety of the New York Jets wanting a new contract. It is a long-term deal he very much deserves based off his performance. A big contract, he claims, that hasn’t even been offered yet from the Jets.

None of it should matter much now. Not the fact that the Jets have supposedly failed to offer Adams his promised contract. Nor should it be an issue that Adams has lashed out in recent days on social media or said on-camera that he is hoping for a trade to the Dallas Cowboys.

It is late June. These are contract negotiations. It is all part of the game.

There is nothing to see here, not yet between the Jets and Adams. As of late February, general manager Joe Douglas made it clear that he wants to keep Adams long-term. At the end of the season, Adams said he was pleased with the direction of the Jets rebuild. What could have happened over the past six months to make the relationship between player and team so toxic?

Chances are, this is merely part of the process. This is negotiating, simple as that.

Adams claims that the Jets promised a contract offer in January and have yet to make that offer. There is no way to verify this promise or if a contract has ever been offered or discussed. Adams then leaks out his desired list of teams, all playoff teams, signaling that he wants out from New York.

And yet the two sides need each other and the best solution is for a new deal to be hammered out.

Adams is the best player on the Jets and their only Pro Bowl selection a year ago. He’s a star and up until the past week, was a fan favorite. And Adams needs this market and can be a legendary player on this franchise.

At the end of the day, Adams is under contract until 2021 and the Jets can still use a franchise tag to extend his time further. This is only part of the game within the game.

Fret not. There’s plenty of twists and turns yet. This thing isn’t done. Not even close.