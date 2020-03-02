JetsCountry
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Jamal Adams on New York Jets contract extension talks, NFL Combine

Kristian Dyer

Jamal Adams is excited that he could be a New York Jets player long-term, the Pro Bowl safety saying that team’s recent round of support is uplifting. But Adams didn’t comment much about the news that the team wants him long term. 

Adams, coming off another standout season where he emerged as the top safety in the NFL, is excited to see that the Jets have an interest in keeping him long-term. Last week, Jets general manager Joe Douglas, speaking from the podium at the NFL Combine, said that he hopes to keep Adams as a member of the Jets “for life.” 

That is a decision that could move forward this offseason. Adams is set to enter the fourth season of his initial five-year rookie contract. The time would be now for the Jets to offer Adams a new contract and avoid any potential holdouts or distractions heading into 2020. 

This past weekend, Adams served as a guest analyst at the NFL Combine for the NFL Network. It was a time for Adams to reminisce about his own combine experience three years ago. It was also the first chance to gauge Adams’ response to the thumbs-up from Douglas last week. 

In the lead up to his question, NFL Network analyst Deion Sanders called Adams “the man, the myth, the legend.” Sanders and Adams spoke from field-level of Lucas Oil Stadium at the combine. 

“I feel, it gives me confidence going into next season,” Adams said when asked about the comments from his general manager. 

“But we’ll see where everything heads.” 

For the outspoken Adams, it was an unusually quiet exchange. He didn’t lobby for a new contract or sound-off about his merits to the team. 

The Jets only Pro Bowl selection last season seemed calm and patient about the talks of an extension. 

“Hey, it’s a business. I understand,” Adams said. “I understand.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Name to watch for the Jets in the NFL Draft:

Kristian Dyer

Cesar Ruiz could play guard or center. The Jets need both:

Kristian Dyer

Keep an eye on this FCS prospect who met with the Jets:

Kristian Dyer

It is go time for the New York Jets:

Kristian Dyer

The New York Jets could be ready to go atop the AFC East if Tom Brady leaves the New England Patriots:

Kristian Dyer

**WR Chase Claypool Combine Preview** Former Notre Dame wide receiver **Chase Claypool** certainly handled the Combine interviews well. Tonight he takes a shot at thriving in the on-field tests and…

Bryan Driskell

**Cornerback Troy Pride Jr. Is About To Dominate The NFL Scouting Combine** Former Notre Dame cornerback **Troy Pride Jr.** had an outstanding performance at the Reese's Senior Bowl, putting him on…

Bryan Driskell

**DE Khalid Kareem, Notre Dame - Combine Preview** Notre Dame DE **Julian Okwara** gets a lot of the hype, but it's actually **Khalid Kareem** who was the better all-around player the last two…

Bryan Driskell

Tristan Wirfs with something to prove according to the NFL Network:

Kristian Dyer

This could be a good start for the Jets in the 2020 NFL Draft:

Kristian Dyer