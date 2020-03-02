Jamal Adams on New York Jets contract extension talks, NFL Combine

Jamal Adams is excited that he could be a New York Jets player long-term, the Pro Bowl safety saying that team’s recent round of support is uplifting. But Adams didn’t comment much about the news that the team wants him long term.

Adams, coming off another standout season where he emerged as the top safety in the NFL, is excited to see that the Jets have an interest in keeping him long-term. Last week, Jets general manager Joe Douglas, speaking from the podium at the NFL Combine, said that he hopes to keep Adams as a member of the Jets “for life.”

That is a decision that could move forward this offseason. Adams is set to enter the fourth season of his initial five-year rookie contract. The time would be now for the Jets to offer Adams a new contract and avoid any potential holdouts or distractions heading into 2020.

This past weekend, Adams served as a guest analyst at the NFL Combine for the NFL Network. It was a time for Adams to reminisce about his own combine experience three years ago. It was also the first chance to gauge Adams’ response to the thumbs-up from Douglas last week.

In the lead up to his question, NFL Network analyst Deion Sanders called Adams “the man, the myth, the legend.” Sanders and Adams spoke from field-level of Lucas Oil Stadium at the combine.

“I feel, it gives me confidence going into next season,” Adams said when asked about the comments from his general manager.

“But we’ll see where everything heads.”

For the outspoken Adams, it was an unusually quiet exchange. He didn’t lobby for a new contract or sound-off about his merits to the team.

The Jets only Pro Bowl selection last season seemed calm and patient about the talks of an extension.

“Hey, it’s a business. I understand,” Adams said. “I understand.”