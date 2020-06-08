New York Jets Jamal Adams takes to the streets in George Floyd protest over police issues

Jamal Adams has maintained a steady presence on social media in recent days, lending his voice and considerable social platform to the growing social unrest felt by many throughout the country.

In recent days, Adams has made it very clear that he is an advocate for change, the New York Jets safety speaking up on police issues. The topic has been at the forefront of the nation’s collective consciousness for well over a week following the death of George Floyd.

Floyd was arrested in Minneapolis 11 days ago. He died while handcuffed and on the ground, video taken from the scene showing Floyd laid out on his stomach and saying he couldn’t breathe while a police officer kept his knee on his neck. Floyd was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead after attempts to resuscitate him failed.

The death of Floyd has sparked protests throughout the nation with a number of athletes not just speaking up but also joining in.

Adams, the biggest star on one of New York’s biggest teams, joined in to physically protest at an event in Dallas and march not just Floyd’s death but issues over policing. Data shows that African-Americans are arrested at a higher rate than their overall percentage in the population.

Minority groups, African-Americans in particular, statistically are more likely to be killed by the police than their percentage of the population. Both are issues that Adams has been outspoken about.

In addition, he was a vocal critic in recent days of New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who originally told Yahoo! Finance that he was not supportive of player’s protesting by kneeling during the national anthem.