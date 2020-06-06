Jamal Adams, Michael Thomas, and a host of NFL Players need to take their message away from social media and point it directly to Drew Brees. This doesn’t mean the collection of videos made by the aforementioned players as well as Saquon Barkley and reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes. Instead, it is time to sit down – even if it is virtually - with Brees to find a way for him to earn their respect back.

And Adams, the star safety for the New York Jets, should continue to not only push the discussion on racial injustice and the systematic prejudice against minorities but he should be even louder and prouder in his presence.

Adams was quick to respond in recent days following the situation with Brees, a former NFL Sportsman of the Year. This is a player who for years supported the New Orleans community both in times of prosperity and despair. His comments on a show on Yahoo Finance were deemed inappropriate because of the lack of awareness of what was going on in the communities he cares about. He didn’t realize that his belief that Colin Kaepernick disrespected the flag when he and countless NFL players took a knee during the national anthem.

He never could have realized after he shut off that virtual chat that his comments hurt so many. If Brees’ history in New Orleans is any indication, he can become an ally in the fight against police injustice and not thrown to the side with the trash. Brees has been a leader, and now he can let the aforementioned Thomas and his fellow Saints’ teammates show the way to properly understand that the issue is police abuse of African American men.

Adams can have a similar impact here in New York. Adams, the only Pro Bowl selection on the Jets a year ago, has never been shy in front of a microphone. At times, he has made regular paid appearances on local sports radio stations. His voice has a lot of weight, especially given his stardom, and given his passion for a cause that has captivated the nation he can represent the Jets in a responsible yet forceful manner.During tumultuous times, sports can provide many things to many people. It can be a beacon of hope for the oppressed. Sports can be a distraction from the perils of life (when they are actually playing games). It can also be an opportunity to send a message of unity. Adams' play on the field as well as his media appearance and social media presence can have that impact.

Because he is a star, because he is outspoken, Adams has the soapbox upon which to stand and shout this message.

However, he also has to realize that people who are struggling don’t want to hear about his contract issues. He, like Brees, has to learn to read the room and realize that during a time when people want their teams to provide all those respites, they don’t want to hear about friction between the team’s best player and the Jets organization.

To that end, Adams has been a strong voice in the days since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. His voice must not be silenced and confined merely to social media. Adams should continue to be bold and lead the way for change.