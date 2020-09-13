Jamal Adams Takes Shot at the New York Jets Offense Following His Seattle Seahawks Debut

Former New York Jets safety Jamal Adams had a huge debut for the Seattle Seahawks, in the process taking a dig at his former team after the game.

Traded by the Jets this offseason, Adams had 12 tackles and a sack in the Seahawks 38-25 win at the Atlanta Falcons. It was a similar statline to the one that made Adams an All-Pro with the Jets last season.

When asked what it was like being on a team where the offense scored five touchdowns led by four passing touchdowns from quarterback Russell Wilson, Adams couldn’t hold back and take a bit of a shot at the Jets. Coincidentally, the Jets offense struggled as they lost 27-17 at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

“Psssh. Not used to it, you know?” Adams said.

“It’s exciting, it’s exciting to know that when we do come off the field, we can definitely make our adjustments, catch a breather for Russ to go out there and do what he’s always done.”

Adams was traded by the Jets to the Seahawks in late July after essentially forcing him out of the organization with a summer of discontent and sniping. The Jets sent Adams and a fourth round pick in 2022 for two first round picks (2021, 2022) and a third round pick (2022) as well as safety Bradley McDougald in what was a blockbuster trade.

Seeking a new contract, Adams took multiple shots at the Jets as an organization as well as head coach Adam Gase throughout the summer.

While it was a bitter season opener for the Jets, their replacement for Adams certainly appears to be no slouch. In a losing effort, Marcus Maye replaced Adams as the Jets’ strong safety in Buffalo. He finished with 10 tackles and two sacks as well as two passes defended for a Jets defense that was constantly in poor field position due to the ineptness of their offense for much of the first half.

The storyline for Adams in Seattle’s win was one of personal triumphs but also being on a team that seems ready to maximize his unique skillset and assets.

Seattle was certainly creative in their deployment of the All-Pro safety.

“I’m just happy to be a part of this organization, man. These guys are telling me that they’re happy I’m here but I’m really happy I’m here,” Adams said.

“I’m really happy here, I see so much talent, [I see] so much great success coming our way. As long as we keep our head down and continue to strive. But obviously it is only one game, 1-0 that’s what matters. We have to clean up this film and get better next week.”