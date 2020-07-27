Colin Cowherd on Jamal Adams trade: 'I wouldn’t give up two first rounders, a third, and a starter for a safety'

At least one prominent member of the national media thinks that the New York Jets won this weekend’s trade of Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks. It isn’t so much that Colin Cowherd thinks the Jets won the day, it is that Seattle gave up way too much in landing Adams.

Which, at the end of the day, means that the Jets maxed out the deal involving their former All-Pro safety. The comments by Cowherd, a personality on FS1 and a national radio host on Fox Sports Radio, speak of a deal where he believes the Jets did well in acquiring draft capital. Mainly, because he doesn’t think it was a good trade for Seattle.

The Jets acquired first round picks in 2021 and 2022 as well as a third round pick in 2021 and starting safety Bradley Mcdougald. It is an impressive haul for the Jets and general manager Joe Douglas, who gave up Adams and a 2022 fourth round pick.

“He’s great but I wouldn’t give up two first rounders, a third, and a starter for a safety,” Cowherd said on Monday’s show.

“Seattle is going to be very good this year, I’m not disputing that, but Seattle only won one game last year by more than one score. They outscored their opponents by only 7 points last year. Folks, they've got holes on this roster, namely their offensive and defensive lines. This is a big swing for Jamal Adams, and a big salary cap-eating swing. I feel like Seattle is trying to make up ground for a lot of bad picks in the first round, and allowing their offensive and defensive lines to erode.”

In his monologue, Cowherd admitted that “Would I rather be the Seahawks then the Jets? Of course I would.” The Seahawks have made the playoffs in seven of the last eight seasons. The rebuilding Jets haven’t made the postseason since 2010, a span that includes three head coaches and now four general managers.

But it is clear that the Jets did get a good deal for Adams. There is the chance to add two more quality pieces in the first round over the next two years with the picks acquired in the trade. It is the type of move that can lend the Jets solid pieces to enhance their rebuild rather than tie-up a lot of money at the safety position, thereby impacting their salary cap position.