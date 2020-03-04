Jamal Adams likes the idea of being the NFL's top-paid safety (and he should be)

Jamal Adams may have just signaled what he wants his new contract extension to look like, the New York Jets safety of course using social media to get the point across. It is a manner that Adams has perfected as only he can.

It is a contract that would shatter all contracts ever signed by a safety in the history of the NFL.

At the NFL Combine last week, general manager Joe Douglas said that he would like to give Adams an extension, going so far as to signal his hope that Adams “would be a Jet for life.” The safety, fresh off consecutive Pro Bowl appearances, is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract.

The time would be now for the Jets to extend Adams and avoid a possible holdout next offseason.

So when Adams tweeted on Wednesday that he wants “every penny that is mine” it created the desired stir on social media.

That is when former NFL safety Eric Weddle took things up to level 10 with his tweet.

Weddle, a veteran safety who retired last month, set the bar for Adams’ new contract, which the Jets safety of course retweeted.

In his tweet replying to Adams, Weddle said the Jets should sign the Pro Bowl safety to a five-year, $100 million contract. Of that, Weddle said $65 million should be guaranteed.

Considering that last offseason, Washington signed former New York Giants safety Landon Collins to a six-year, $84 million deal in what was then the biggest contract ever given to a safety, Adams would certainly be a happy man. Adams is certainly deserving of a long-term deal with the Jets coming off an All-Pro season.

He’s the organization’s biggest star since cornerback Darrelle Revis and last year, he proved to be the top safety (and perhaps defensive back) in the NFL.

Collins is not only the highest-paid safety in the NFL, he also has the highest guaranteed money of any safety with $44.5 million. Weddle’s proposed guaranteed money for Adams easily dwarfs what Collins makes.

For what it is worth, only 15 players in the league currently have guaranteed money above $65 million. Adams, it appears, would love to join that club.

Perhaps Adams owes Weddle a cut if he gets this new deal.