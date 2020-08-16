What are the New York Jets Super Bowl chances? 'Stuck in the Middle'

Congratulations New York Jets fans. A year ago, there was talk that the Jets might be the worst team in football. Fast forward to 2020 preseason and there is no longer that type of talk.

In fact, the Jets were just categorized as ‘Stuck in the Middle’ by MMQB’s Connor Orr. It is pretty fair, truth be told, and in fact, a bit of an upgrade for the Jets.

Last year was a terrible start to the season for the Jets under first-year head coach Adam Gase. A 1-7 start, fueled by a diagnosis of mononucleosis for quarterback Sam Darnold (that cost him three games early in the season), saw a turnaround in the second half of the year when, a weak schedule and improved play on offense elevated the Jets to a 6-2 close to the year.

That is certainly a bit of momentum heading into the offseason. For Orr, who used to cover the Jets for NJ Advanced Media), it isn’t a terrible place to be.

“The Jets got markedly better on offense this year, especially up front,” Orr wrote for SportsIllustrated.com. “A team that went 7-9 last year with no consistency at the quarterback position could theoretically work itself into contention over the next two seasons, depending on how they spend the haul from the Jamal Adams trade.”

The standard for being stuck is, according to Orr, "All of these teams seem to be missing something foundational in order to earn them consideration as a Super Bowl contender, though all of their rosters are headed in the right direction." The Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos are among the six teams along with the Jets in this stuck designation.

Not only is the ‘Stuck in the Middle’ tag not a bad place to be for a rebuilding team, it is actually an improvement from the talk about the Jets at the midpoint of last season.

Gase is back, Darnold is in the second year of a new offense and the Jets rebuilt the offensive line (overhaul might be more apt). And while the team won’t have Adams, an All-Pro safety a year ago, it isn’t the end of the world necessarily. Bradley McDougald, acquired in the Adams trade from the Seattle Seahawks as his replacement, is a solid safety.

And even the loss of C.J. Mosley, who chose to opt-out, doesn’t sting too much given that the linebacker barely played for the Jets last year. Would have been nice to have him on the defense but defensive coordinator Gregg Williams is known for creative solutions in his unit.

Now, if the Jets are still ‘Stuck in the Middle’ next year when they could be major players in free agency, that is a sign that the rebuild under general manager Joe Douglas is stuck in neutral. But for now, for a season where they aren’t expected to challenge for the playoffs, being stuck is right where they should be.