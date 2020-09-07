SI.com
Jets GM Joe Douglas: 'I'm Not Going to be Happy Until We Win the Super Bowl' but Pleased with Rebuilt Roster

Kristian Dyer

The offensive line was the biggest priority of the New York Jets this offseason for general manager Adam Gase. And this unit, in particular how it has come together through training camp, is a source of pride for Douglas.

This Sunday at the Buffalo Bills, the offensive line will feature five new starters from the last season opener. All five of the projected starters were signed or in the case of Mekhi Becton, drafted by Douglas.

“I’m not going to be happy until we win a Super Bowl,” Douglas said on Monday.

“But I will say that I’ve been impressed with the professionalism and the maturity and the mentality that our offensive line has shown through training camp. I think we you bring in guys like GVR – Greg Van Roten, McGovern and add them with Alex Lewis and George Fant.

“From Day 1 those guys have been mature, professional, hungry and motivated and they’ve built a chemistry to help their teammates. And even Mekhi – him coming in and showing a professionalism and maturity that you don’t see in rookies. That’s been pretty cool to see the last few weeks.”

The line was the weakest point of the Jets roster construct last season and it was necessary for the unit to be upgraded. Protecting quarterback Sam Darnold, the face of the franchise, was imperative.

Darnold can’t be expected to continue his development under constant pressure and upgrading the line became a necessity to further his growth. The Jets quarterback is set to enter his third year in the NFL.

The offensive line as well as the roster as a whole is improved and deeper at nearly every position group. And while the Jets are not necessarily done with their rebuilding project, it is a team that has improved, with Douglas saying that he hopes to continue that process over the coming days.

“Look, there’s been some good things in training camp, we need to build off that,” Douglas said.

“I’m not ready to say that we’ve checked any boxes we’ve got. We’re always going to try to upgrade this team, make this team better when an opportunity presents itself.”

