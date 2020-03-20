Joe Flacco & the New York Jets might be a perfect match

The perfect fit for Joe Flacco, might be back in New Jersey. That right landing spot could be with the New York Jets.

No, it isn't to supplant Sam Darnold. It is to help mentor the young Jets quarterback.

On Thursday, the Denver Broncos released Joe Flacco and are clearly committed to Drew Lock. Now, the veteran Flacco is on the open market and looking for his third team in as many years.

Flacco may not be elite, but he is solid – his 2019 wasn’t as horrible as some might say although it was underwhelming. Still, for a backup quarterback and mentor, Flacco could be a very good fit for the Jets.

More importantly, he could be an ideal mentor for the talented but still developing Darnold.

Entering his third year in the league, there is still a huge learning curve for Darnold, whose progress early last year was derailed by a diagnosis of mononucleosis which caused him to miss three games. A terrible offensive line didn’t help matters either during the first half of the season as he was consistently throwing under pressure. He showed growth over the second half of 2019 but there is still the need for Darnold to take another step forward in his development.

A Super Bowl winner (and Super Bowl MVP), Flacco could be that ideal quarterback to take Darnold under his wings. One thing Flacco knows is how to win, something that the Jets wouldn’t mind rubbing off on Darnold.

Hailing from Audubon, N.J., Flacco is at the point of his career where being close to home and developing a young quarterback could be ideal. Darnold could gain valuable insight while also being pushed by a veteran who may not be ready to retire.

The Jets have had success in the past with veteran quarterbacks coming in, most recently when Ryan Fitzpatrick took over the starting job in 2015 to lead the Jets to a 10-6 record.

Darnold is certainly head and shoulders better than the Jets quarterback room in 2015, sans the savvy Fitzpatrick. But having a veteran to guide and push him at this stage in his career might make sense for both Flacco and the Jets.