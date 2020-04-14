NFL executive Marc Ross: Josh Jones is a future starting left tackle for the New York Jets

For a team with multiple holes to fill on both sides of the ball and across their two-deep, the New York Jets might not sit in the first round of the NFL Draft. The chance to move back and collect picks could make sense for the team.

And given that they don’t have to lock-in at No. 11 to get either an offensive tackle or a wide receiver, the Jets could move back within the first round and add multiple Day 2 and Day 3 picks to address needs that also exist at cornerback and edge rush.

The scenario likely involves one of the two quarterbacks in the first round not named Joe Burrow, a lock at No. 1, falling out of the top 10. Should either Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama) or Justin Herbert (Oregon) slip down the draft board, a team might be willing to move up.

In which the case the Jets at No. 11, sitting with their own franchise quarterback in Sam Darnold, might be able to cash in. And the Jets could still potentially land a franchise left tackle if they move back in the first round.

Meet Josh Jones out of Houston.

He might be a bit raw, but he is the only left tackle in the draft’s first three rounds who will have been a four-year starter at his position. Marc Ross, a former vice president of player evaluation for the New York Giants, thinks Jones has big upside.

“I like Josh a lot. Just Week 1….a Week 1 starter especially with the lack of an offseason and all that is going on – it is going to be tougher,” Ross said. “A lot of these rookies to do that with no offseason, depending on how much training camp we have – it will be tough. But I like him as a starting left tackle, you know, franchise type left tackle. A starter.”

Jones had an impressive showing earlier this year at the Senior Bowl where he held up well against top-level competition.

Ross also spent time in the personnel department of the Buffalo Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles. Currently, he is an analyst for the NFL Network.