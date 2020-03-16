Not Jack'd Up: New York Jets lose out on Jack Conklin & Joe Thuney at start of NFL free agency

Jack Conklin will not join the New York Jets, one of the top offensive tackles in NFL free agency instead joining the Cleveland Browns. It is a tough blow for the Jets, who desperately need to add talent to the offensive line and lost out on two big names on Monday.

The loss of Conklin to the Browns on a three-year, $42 million contract ($30 million guaranteed) at the start of the league’s legal tampering period stings as the Jets look to rebuild an offensive line that was among the worst in the NFL the past three seasons. The Jets have failed to add difference makers along the line now in either free agency or the NFL Draft for going on five years.

At the NFL Combine several weeks ago, general manager Joe Douglas said he wants to rebuild a line that could well return only one starter (Brian Winters) from Week 1 last year. Not landing Collins hurts.

Conklin’s signing with the Browns falls right in line with market value for a high-end offensive lineman. The former Tennessee Titans tackle was an All-Pro as a rookie in 2016 and has 57 regular season starts in the NFL since being drafted. It was a contract that the Jets, coming into free agency with roughly $50 million in salary cap space, could have offered for one of the game’s better offensive tackles.

The news that Conklin won’t join the Jets was only just one blow to the Jets as they look to make a splash in free agency along the offensive line. Earlier in the day, the New England Patriots put the franchise tag on Joe Thuney. The highly-regarded guard won’t be leaving New York for the divisional rival down the road; rumors had linked the Jets with Thuney.

The Patriots guard was an All-Pro selection last year and allowed just a single sack during the regular season. He could have been a key part of a rebuilt offensive line but returns to the Patriots for at least one more season.

On Monday afternoon, the Arizona Cardinals re-signed tackle D.J. Humphries to a reported three-year, $45 million deal.

The Jets will need to look at the next tier of offensive linemen, with players such as Philadelphia Eagles tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai likely in the mix...except of course that he signed elsewhere on Monday afternoon.