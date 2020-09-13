Jamal Adams Who? Safety Marcus Maye has a Huge Day for New York Jets in Week 1 Loss

It isn’t hyperbole to say that Marcus Maye was every bit as good as Jamal Adams in the season opener. Maye was one of the few stars to emerge from the New York Jets in their 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills in Week 1.

Maye got the start at strong safety, the role that Adams has been playing for the past three years before forcing his way off the Jets in a trade in late July. Last year, Adams became an All-Pro in this role, his athleticism seeing him as a weapon and a destroyer in defensive coordinator Gregg Williams’ defense.

In Sunday’s start, Maye led the Jets with 10 tackles and two sacks, an eerily similar statline to some of the games that Adams produced a year ago en route to becoming the Jets only Pro Bowl selection. Maye did so as one of the lone bright spots to emerge as the Bills scored three touchdowns in the first half and took a 21-3 lead into halftime.

“You have to come out hot. You have to come out fast. You can’t wait until things get tough to get going,” Maye said after the game. “From the first play you have to come out. You know he’s going to run. You know he’s going to extend plays. You know he’s not going to stay in the pocket. So, we just have to execute and be disciplined in our rush lanes. When the ball is in the air, just be composed and be smart.”

The secondary was the one unit of the game that performed reasonably well, even with the benching of cornerback Pierre Desir midway through the game.

Maye was the unquestioned star of the defense and the whole team on Sunday. He was joined by cornerback Brian Poole who had nine tackles and a sack.

Cornerback Bless Austin, in his second year out of Rutgers, was outstanding with eight tackles, a tackle for a loss and a forced fumble that stopped an almost certain Bills drive from resulting in points. In his first game with the Jets after being acquired from the Seattle Seahawks in the Adams trade, safety Bradley McDougald had eight tackles and a pass defended.

Across the country, Adams was no slouch either in his first game with the Seattle Seahawks. One of the game’s most elite defenders, Adams had 12 tackles and a sack for the Seahawks in their win on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Voted a team captain last week, Maye is taking a thoughtful outlook on the stinging loss. The expectation was that the rebuilt Jets were further along than what they showed in losing at the Bills.

Last year, they lost to the Bills 17-16 at home in the season opener and then beat their AFC East rival 13-6 in the season finale. Sunday’s loss showed virtually no progress and could even be seen as a step back for a Jets teams that went 7-9 a season ago and won six of their last eight games.

“It’s tough. Obviously, nobody wants to lose. It’s Week 1,” Maye said. “It was a long offseason, so we were all looking forward to coming in and getting the win. Obviously, we didn’t get that so we have to get back to the drawing board for next week and look forward to next week.”