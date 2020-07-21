What the New York Jets are getting in Mekhi Becton

The weakest part of the New York Jets roster a season ago just got a lot better…and bigger.

The Jets signed their first-round pick Mekhi Becton to his rookie contract on Monday. The deal is concurrent with the NFL rookie slotting system, so it's a four-year, $18.45 million contract, all of it is fully guaranteed and includes a $10.98 million signing bonus.

This week, Becton will undergo two COVID-19 tests, and as long as he tests negative, the No. 11 overall draft pick will step foot on a practice field at the Jets headquarters.

Since he has been drafted, Becton has been showing his personality. Between his love for e-gaming on his social media as well as his confidence regarding his ability, he is someone that Jets fans are excited to see in action.

“He is a freak show,” FOX Sports analyst and former Offensive Lineman Mark Schlereth said about Becton.

Becton is massive, 6'7" and 364 pounds, easily one of the biggest players in this year’s draft. At Louisville, he played in 35 games in three seasons. He started 33 of those games, playing left tackle in the last 21.

He was named the ACC’s top blocker last season

There are big expectations for Becton. The Jets are projecting him to protect Sam Darnold’s blind side at left tackle this season and then continue to protect Sam for the next decade.

Back at the NFL Combine, Becton showed that confidence. “I feel like I’m the most dominant tackle in this draft,” he said then. “You wouldn’t go wrong picking me. The tape shows it.”

Becton emerged as a premiere tackle last year earning All-ACC first-team recognition. He was awarded the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, which goes to the top offensive lineman in the ACC.

He will be a key point to a revamped offensive line that features free-agent acquisitions Connor McGovern at center and George Fant at the other tackle position. Greg Van Roten was also added and Alex Lewis was re-signed.

"I want to start as a rookie and I want to make the playoffs," he said a month ago. "I would say those would be my rookie goals."

As lofty as Becton sets his goals, the Jets know that both Darnold and running back Le'Veon Bell are counting on that revamped offensive line to lead them to a more productive 2020 season.