SI's final New York Jets mock draft: Four trades net 14 NFL Draft picks in latest mock

It is the final mock draft of the season, at least we hope so.

(What do you mean you hope so as well?)

It has been a historic NFL Draft season, one directly impacted by COVID-19. And yet through it all, individual prospects and teams have been resilient. It will be a most unusual draft, without the benefit of the vast majority of Pro Days, ’30 visits’ and local college pro days at facilities.

This mock draft, the final one, takes advantage of all that confusion and chaos. The Jets, sitting at No. 11 in the draft’s first round, are at a crossroads of sorts. If a quarterback were to fall in the first round or a top wide receiver, they are in a position to move back, accumulate picks and really rebuild this roster.

This mock draft sees the Jets move back four times, finishing with 14 picks (they entered the draft with eight selections). The idea is to add depth and pieces for this year and to set-up for free agency next year where the Jets will have over$80 million in salary cap space.

Let’s dive into the moves. The trades get the Jets nine picks in the draft's first 100 selections. That is a rebuild in a hurry.

First, an offer came in from the Super Bowl runner-ups and the Jets move out from No. 11 in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers (No. 13, No. 31). Then a deal in-division with the Miami Dolphins, who wanted to trade up for a quarterback and ended up giving the Jets four picks (No. 18, No. 39, No. 56 and No. 70) to do so. That is a tremendous trade for the Dolphins, who clearly overpaid. That’s the price for a quarterback.

Quick note, this draft utilized the Pro Football Focus mock simulator which allows trades up and down.

Other moves saw the Jets trade back in the second round (from their original pick No. 48 in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for No. 53 and No. 103) and the Tennessee Titans (No. 56 for No. 61 and No. 93).

Lots of moves, but this team has more than one issue. The Jets came in to the draft needing a starting left tackle, an edge rusher, a cornerback and a wide receiver. They do all that in the first two rounds.

They also add an interior defensive lineman in the fifth round, Leki Fotu, who provides good cover and depth. This is especially helpful as the situation with Quinnen Williams continues to unfold.

A quick recap of the mock draft:

First round (No. 18) – Josh Jones, Houston (LT)

A four-year starter at Houston, Jones impressed at the Senior Bowl. He is a decade-long starter on the blindside. Very solid left tackle and if he went to a prominent program would be a top 10 pick.

First round (No. 31) – Jaylon Johnson, Utah (CB)

The Utah cornerback has great length and speed, giving the Jets a lockdown cornerback to solidify the secondary. A high-end cornerback will free up safety Jamal Adams to be even more of a playmaker.

Second round (No. 39) – Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State (DE)

An edge rusher with a good burst and twitch, Gross-Matos has good size (6-foot-5) and wingspan with tremendous production at Penn State. He can get off the edge quickly and is a solid tackler.

Second round (No. 53) – Chase Claypool, Notre Dame (WR)

A solidly built wide receiver with good straightline speed, Claypool steps into the offense and gives quarterback Sam Darnold a solid target who can also go over the top. His size will help move the chains.

Second round (No. 61) – Damon Arnette, Ohio State (CB)

The Ohio State defensive back becomes an instant part of the two-deep and in sub packages. Solid cover skills and pressing ability, should be a starter by his second year.

Third round (No. 68) – Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech (LB)

The first pick of this mock that might make fans scratch their heads a bit. Brooks has solid speed and was four-times an All-Big XII selection at Texas Tech who becomes a starting middle linebacker for the Jets by 2021. A team isn’t built just addressing needs.

Third round (No. 70) – Robert Hunt, Louisiana (G)

The Jets appear set at guard for the upcoming season but the Louisiana interior lineman can grow into a starter by the next season. Long arms and thick frame make him an intriguing developmental pick.

Third round (No. 79) – Isaiah Wilson, Georgia (T)

Another player like Brooks and Hunt who could grow into a starter by 2021. At Georgia, Wilson was a solid right tackle who needs a year of development and reshaping his body to become the Jets starter on the right side.

Third round (No. 93) – Van Jefferson, Florida (WR)

A great route runner at Florida, Jefferson adds great hands and the ability to contest catches. Needs to work on his separation a bit but a real solid addition to the wide receivers room to close out Day 3.

Third round (No. 103) – Leku Foti, Utah (NT)

Thick framed, Foti has good feet and is fluid. The Jets need depth behind Quinnen Williams and to present multiple looks up front and in short-yardage situations. Foti steps in instantly and contributes to the front line.

Fourth round (No. 120) – Brandon Jones, Texas (S)

Safety isn’t a pressing concern for the Jets but they do need depth should something happen to Jamal Adams or Marcus Maye. The Texas safety will help on special teams and sub packages as well.

Fifth round (No. 158) – Alton Robinson, Syracuse (DE)

The beauty of having 14 picks is addressing multiple areas and adding depth. Robinson had a tremendous 2018 but saw a slip last year against multiple double teams. Betting on the fact that he can develop some more and possibly start in the right scenario.

Sixth round (No. 191) - Dalton Keene, Virginia Tech (TE)

With good size, Keene isn’t a tremendous blocker but gives an honest effort. Will help the Jets offense in the red zone and to move the chains as he uses his frame well and has good hands.

Seventh round (No. 211) – Nate Stanley, Iowa (QB)

The Jets need some depth behind their franchise quarterback and Stanley can be that player. Smart with a decent arm, he can be a Greg McElroy for this team.