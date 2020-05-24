Part III: Joe Namath, Curtis Martin & now this dominant defender on the Jets Mount Rushmore

The first two installments of the Mount Rushmore for the New York Jets did not produce any surprises. The third name, however, is likely to usher in some controversy.

Joe Namath and Curtis Martin were locks to be on the organization’s Mount Rushmore, two names synonymous with the organization on both an individual level and also in terms of team success. But after Namath and Martin, the race is a bit wide-open for the third face to be etched in stone.

But before unveiling that name, the standard for how this is determined needs to be grasped.

Mount Rushmore, designed and created by sculptor Gutzon Borglum from 1927 to 1941, is one of the world’s most famous moments. It was designed “Representing important events and themes in our history…Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt were selected.” It is a challenge, of course, because four names from the thousands of players to suit-up for the organization is an impossible task.

But that next name might have played at a higher level than any other player in franchise history.

Darrelle Revis was as dominant of a defensive player as the franchise has ever seen. But there were incidents that tarnished his reputation a bit, perhaps coloring his two stints with the franchise and jading fans.

Yet there is no denying his impact on the Jets and the NFL. And for that, he is included as the third face after Namath and Martin.

In eight seasons with the Jets across 145 games played (142 starts), Revis had 496 tackles, 11 fumbles recovered and 25 interceptions.

The case for Revis:

Drafted by the Jets in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft, Revis immediately made an impact on the Jets roster and became a starting cornerback. By his next season, he was a Pro Bowl pick.

One year later, his numbers dipped. Not because he stopped playing well but simply because teams stopped throwing in his direction. Hence the term ‘Revis Island,’ where opposing wide receivers were marooned because Revis was so good at coverage.

All told, Revis made seven Pro Bowl appearances and was four times an All-Pro. But he changed the NFL in that shutdown cornerbacks became a commodity.

He was a Pro Bowl selection in four of his eight seasons with the Jets across two different tenures. He played a total of 11 seasons in the league.

If there is no Revis on the Jets, then the consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances in 2009 and 2010 likely don’t happen. He was so dominant that opposing offensive coordinators had to scheme around him. He allowed the Jets to blitz linebackers and safeties under head coach Rex Ryan because they weren’t needed to chip-in on coverage on his side of the field.

Revis changed the whole dynamic of the Jets defense.

The case against Revis:

No one is denying that Revis wasn’t worth top money as the game’s best and most dominant cornerback. But a holdout as a rookie, then again in 2010 and then a threatened holdout in 2013 (that led to a trade to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) taint his time with the Jets.

Revis will be forever linked with wanting more money and a bigger contract. It is certainly his right but it paints him unfavorably with some fans. It shouldn’t but it does.

As does his going to play in 2014 with the hated New England Patriots, a move clearly about being paid and winning a Super Bowl (he did both during his single season in New England).

Neither slam should truly stain the legacy of Revis. He deserved to get paid. It is a fan’s prerogative to want their stars to take a hometown discount and play for the franchise for life. It is also Revis’ interest to get paid as much as he wants and can if he so desires.

Neither situation or indictment should tarnish a legacy in green and white that saw him become one of the best to ever suit-up for the organization. He was perhaps the most dominant cornerback of his or any generation.

-- > All artwork for this series is being done by Elliot Gerard. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram. His artwork can also be seen here at ElliotGerard.com < --