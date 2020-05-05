Watch: New York Jets first round pick Mekhi Becton's unbelievably grueling workout regimen

Make no mistake about it: Mekhi Becton is not only a tremendous natural athlete. The New York Jets first round pick is also a hard worker.

Becton might just be the perfect left tackle, and while he has yet to play a single snap in the NFL he has all the physical attributes wanted for the blindside. He was almost created by a mad scientist to play offensive line in the NFL. At 6’7 and 364 pounds, it is unreal to think that he can move with 5.1 speed let alone block the way that he did in college at Louisville. He’s a tremendous athlete.

One, who his trainer Duke Manyweather says, is also a hard worker and a perfectionist. Becton continues to train and workout during the COVID-19 pandemic, taking precautions but also wanting to ensure that he is physically.

Five, sometimes six days a week, Manyweather says that Becton is training for 90 minutes. Everything is part of the plan, from heavy weights to speed and agility movement, all in an effort to make sure he is ready for the start of camp with the Jets.

“Our focus is to have him stable, mobile, flexible, strong, explosive and powerful upon his arrival to the Jets,” Manyweather told SportsIllustrated.com. “Everything we are doing is from the ground up and is designed to have him ready for the rigors and demands of an NFL season. We train the body, the craft and the mind.”

Considered the nation’s foremost trainer for offensive linemen, Manyweather also trained Jets fourth round pick Cameron Clark, a guard out of Charlotte.

For Becton, leg day was on Friday for example. Arms on Saturday.

“Very strong work ethic. Hasn’t stopped working since he got here in December,” Manyweather said.

A look at what Becton’s training looks like these days as he gets ready to report to the Jets:

Manyweather said that Becton’s strength, power and speed are “elite.”