NFL Draft preview: Defensive line depth goes beyond the first round in deep class

After the pressing need along the offensive line and at wide receiver, the New York Jets will need to emerge from this week’s NFL Draft with some sort of a solution at edge rusher. While this may not be a Day 1 or even a Day 2 priority, the need to generate something off the edge is very real.

The NFL Draft is rapidly approaching, and the first-ever virtual draft is set to take place. Teams are setting up their draft plans from their homes and the conversations over Zoom or Skype are how every team is talking both to players and each other. The New York Jets have a plan, and while general manager Joe Douglas has been coy as anyone in his position would be, the strengths of this draft class and the needs of the roster are rather decipherable.

Offensive line and wide receivers are the deepest positions. The defensive line falls further down that list. They still could find an edge rusher or two further down in the draft.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN

Since the midseason trade of Leonard Williams last season, the Jets have wanted another end rusher. Last year, the overall defense ranked seventh in the NFL and had particular success stopping the run. They ranked second in the NFL giving up an average of 3.34 yards per carry, and averaging 86.9 yards rushing per game.

Stopping the pass was a different matter. The Jets ranked No. 26 in sacks per pass attempt, accounting for only 6% successful. Of the defense’s 35 sacks in 2019, the linemen recorded only 12.

That, well, it isn’t good. Let’s call it an area for improvement.

Last year’s first-round draft pick, Quinnen Williams, was relatively solid last year at nose tackle. He is hoping to be healthy in 2020 after suffering both neck and ankle injuries a season ago. In free agency, the Jets inquired about free-agent star Jadeveon Clowney, but that doesn’t appear to be going anywhere.

Both defensive coordinator Gregg Williams and defensive line coach Andre Carter are still hoping for reinforcements via the draft. It’s not likely the Jets will select a defensive lineman before the third round, barring a trade.

Or, someone plummeting down to them in the second round at No. 48.

NAMES TO WATCH

The top defensive player in the draft is Chase Young of Ohio State. He is expected to be the first non-quarterback taken in this week’s draft, probably by Washington No. 2 overall. That’s not Jets territory. Young won the Chuck Bednarik Award from the Maxwell Football Club as the nation’s top player.

Young’s Ohio State teammate on the defensive line was Davon Hamilton. He’s been scouted as great against the run and decent generating a pass rush. He’d be on the board in the third round, where the Jets have two selections, their own plus a pick from the New York Giants in the Leonard Williams trade. He’s an interior lineman, however, and the Jets likely won’t draft another nose tackle so high up after taking Williams in the first round a year ago.

In the third round, some players that have scouted highly but battled injuries slot in here. Notre Dame’s edge rusher Julian Okwara has been projected as a Day 2 pick and could be available to the Jets at No. 48. He suffered a broken leg that cut short his 2019 season but was highly rated after his junior year. Okwara is the brother of former Notre Dame and current Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara.

Other options include Jabari Zuniga and Jonathan Greenard from Florida, Alton Robinson from Syracuse and Darrel Taylor from Tennessee. Greenard was the Gators’ best edge rusher. Zuniga fought through injuries last season, but if he is healthy he could contribute. Robinson had a great junior season but his once higher round status dropped after a subpar senior campaign. Taylor’s stock has been rising and scouts think his greatest strength is his pass-rushing.

WHAT THE JETS WILL DO

Douglas has shown through his actions and his words that he is looking to upgrade at a lot of positions. His interest in Clowney wasn’t for show, and while that huge investment isn’t likely, the defensive line is A priority, if not THE priority.

A couple of mock drafts have the Jets selecting Okwara with the pick they received from the Giants but the Notre Dame end is likely gone before the second round is over. Others show the Jets taking Robinson or Taylor. They could also grab another offensive lineman in the third round as well. Hamilton is also on their radar.

The Jets on Thursday will have options, and in this first-ever virtual draft, they will be looking for athletes that can help get to the quarterback next season.