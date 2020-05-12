Watch: Five angles of New York Jets draft pick Denzel Mims tough touchdown grab against Texas

Denzel Mims might have been a steal for the New York Jets in the second round, but he is certainly not short of talent. He showcased that with one particularly difficult catch for Baylor in a Big XII rivalry game this past season.

The Jets traded back in the second round and still managed to land Mims, considered to be one of the top wide receivers in this NFL Draft class. Mims is a prototypical wide receiver with length and high-end speed (he ran an impressive 4.38 time in the 40 at the NFL Combine). There is also very good production in college with 66 catches for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The film doesn’t lie about Mims.

This past fall against Texas, Mims made a touchdown catch that showcased why he has the tools to be an impact player in the NFL. In a game where he had seven catches for 125 yards, his touchdown catch was a thing of beauty.

Watch the catch exclusively from five different angles on the field, including an incredibly unique perspective from behind the quarterback:

Baylor beat Texas 24-10 (Mims 12-yard touchdown catch made it 21-3). With the win, Baylor, then No. 13 in the nation, improved to 10-1.

In grabbing the touchdown, Mims shows incredible concentration, physicality, the ability to rise and track the ball well through traffic with good technique in using his hands to catch then secure the ball. The player he made the catch on, cornerback D'Shawn Jamison, did a good job in coverage. Jamison was named second-team preseason All-Big 12 selection by Phil Steele prior to the 2019 season.

He comes to a Jets offense that needs a playmaker. His ability to go over the middle or be a danger on the ‘go’ route makes him a versatile addition to the Jets offense and a match-up problem for opposing defensive coordinators. In all likelihood, he steps into the offense and becomes a Week 1 starter who will be expected to add a new dimension to an offense that, a year ago, was lacking consistency from its playmakers.