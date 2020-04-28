Joe Douglas gets good grades for the NFL Draft from the national media

The grades are in for the New York Jets, who passed with flying colors in the first NFL Draft under general manager Joe Douglas. The Jets checked off most if not all of their needs in this draft, adding depth, talent and speed on both sides of the ball.

Based off grades from the national media, the Jets overall, had a 3.33 grade point average (G.P.A.). No word on if Douglas majoring in ‘Trading Back’ impacted things one way or another. The Jets made a total of three trades in the draft, including trading back twice.

That G.P.A., on a 4.0 scale, is equivalent to a B+ in a letter grade. Not too shabby for Douglas’ first draft in charge.

Douglas had a ‘Draft Day’ moment in the second round, when he traded his second round pick (No. 48) to the Seattle Seahawks for their second round pick and a third round pick. If he had gotten David ‘expletive’ Putney, it could have been an A draft.

It was a bold trade, given the talent still on the board and it most certainly panned out.

Then, wide receiver Denzel Mims (Baylor) fell to the Jets at No. 59, the pick they acquired from Seattle. Considered one of the best wide receivers in the draft, it was quite a surreal moment for the Jets to trade back, add a pick and still land a big-time wide receiver talent.

The obvious players of intrigue from the draft are left tackle Mekhi Becton (Louisville), taken No. 11 overall. Other prospects who should be able to step in immediately and contribute include Mims, third round edge rusher Jabari Zuniga (Florida) and fifth round cornerback Bryce Hall (Virginian).

But back to the assessment of the Jets draft.

A number of top grades helped push the Jets into the top 10. Chad Reuter of NFL.com (A-), Luke Easterling of Draft Wire (A) and Andy Benoit of MMQB (A-) were among the highest graders for the Jets.

Dragging down the average were grades from the likes of ESPN’s Mel Kiper (B) and Yahoo! Sports Eric Edholm (B-) among others.

Interestingly enough, the Jets had the best grade nationally in the AFC East. They were one spot ahead of the Miami Dolphins, who finished tenth with a grade of 3.25.

The Buffalo Bills, with a 3.08, were No. 13 nationally. Way down the list, the New England Patriots were No. 26 at 2.37.