Watch: New York Jets first round pick in the NFL Draft can run a 5.1, push a truck and dunk a ball

Just another reminder that Mekhi Becton might be the most-insanely athletic player in the NFL Draft.

Oh, and he is 6’7 and 364 pounds.

What makes Becton so remarkable is not just his size and strength (the man can push a truck after all) but is his fluid movement and speed. No human should be able to run a 5.1 in the 40 at that size as he did at the NFL Combine, no one. It is this intriguing athleticism along with game film in college at Louisville that showed dominance and power that made him the New York Jets selection at No. 11 in the draft.

So, given his showing at the combine, it isn’t a huge surprise to see that Becton is able to be dominant coming down the lane in basketball. In high school at Highland Springs in Virginia, he showed off that he could even dunk the ball during a game:

At Highland Springs, Becton was a four-star offensive lineman and the No. 195 player in the nation according to Rivals.com. He was considered the seventh best player in Virginia when he committed to Louisville.

He had offers from a number of top national programs such as Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon, Pitt, USC and Virginia. His Rivals profile measures him as 6’7 and 340 pounds. He was fully developed even then.

At the end of the day, the fact that Becton can run an insanely fast 40 for a man of his size or can dunk a basketball or even push a pickup truck doesn’t mean much to the Jets. What it does show off is that Becton has tremendous athletic ability and will be able to compete and hold his own against the long, quick and physical edge rushers that are popping up all over the league.