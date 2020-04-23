Former NFL GM Jeff Diamond: Mekhi Becton might fall to the New York Jets in the NFL Draft

Mekhi Becton might drop down a few spots in the NFL Draft, recent news about a flagged drug test at the NFL Combine perhaps seeing the left tackle fall out of the top 10.

The New York Jets, at No. 11, might be able to benefit from Becton’s status and the overall uncertainty around the player. Becton is considered a bit raw but there is no denying his ability or athleticism. Along with Tristan Wirfs and Jedrick Wills, he is considered one of the top three offensive tackles in the draft.

At the NFL Combine, the 6’7, 364 pound Becton ran an impressive 5.1 time in the 40. This coupled with his game film at Louisville, where he was named the ACC’s top blocker last season, is creating intrigue. There is also worry, however, about his weight not to mention the aforementioned flagged drug test.

It isn’t quite a Laremy Tunsil situation when, in 2017, a video of the NFL Draft prospect allegedly using drug paraphernalia saw the left tackle drop from a likely top three pick all the way down to the Miami Dolphins at No. 13.

Becton, while highly rated, was probably not going in the top three of the draft but was speculated to be a possibility anywhere after the sixth pick. He may not fall 10 spots necessarily like Tunsil but if he goes out of the top 10, he might be there for the Jets at No. 11

“Becton’s reported flagged drug test should not cause him to drop too far but with weight concerns about him, that could knock him down to the Jets spot,” Diamond said. “Yes, both issues would concern me.”

Diamond is a former general manager of the Minnesota Vikings and a team president for the Tennessee Titans.

The Jets come into the draft with left tackle their most pressing of concerns. As such, Becton is a fascinating pick for any team if they feel comfortable about his weight and the flagged test. There is potential, immense at that, if both issues can be straightened out.

Tunsil made his first Pro Bowl in 2019. Before the start of the season, the Dolphins included Tunsil as part of a trade package to the Houston Texans.