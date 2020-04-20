Former NFL exec: As Mekhi Becton's NFL Draft stock slips,  New York Jets can benefit

Mekhi Becton might fall right down to the middle of the first round in the NFL Draft and the New York Jets. Recent news regarding Becton perhaps significantly impacting the Louisville left tackle’s stock.

Reports that Becton’s drug test at the NFL Combine in February was flagged set him into the Stage 1 category, where no further positive tests over the next 60 days would eradicate this issue on his league record entirely. And while this might be a minor issue, the damage might have been done for Becton. As one of the top offensive tackles in the draft, Becton likely will fall a few spots and outside the top 10 picks.

For a team like the Jets, this is intriguing news. Becton wowed scouts at the Combine running a 5.10 time in the 40. This coupled with being named the ACC's top blocker makes him a fascinating prospect.

At its best, it means that Becton could be there for the Jets at No. 11. At the very least, it means a small shakeup in the top half of the first round. Either way, the Jets might be able to capitalize on how things play out.

“Could have possibly been a top five pick but now could slide outside the top 10 as teams may take a cleaner offensive tackles with similar value,” said Marc Ross, former vice president of player personnel with the New York Giants.

“A lot depends on the information teams gathered on his character and whether they feel this has been an issue or a one-time deal.”

The situation isn’t as drastic as the one from 2017 when Laremy Tunsil toppled from being a top three selection to the middle part of the first round after a video leaked of him with drug paraphernalia and allegedly smoking marijuana. The video leaked just minutes before the NFL Draft was set to begin.

Tunsil would eventually be taken at No. 13 by the Miami Dolphins.

The Jets come into the draft needing a left tackle to complete the rebuild of their offensive line. Becton along with Tristan Wirfs (Iowa) are considered the top left tackles in the draft along with Andrew Thomas (Georgia). In addition, Jedrick Wills (Alabama), a dominant right tackle in college, is expected to be able to transition to the blindside in the NFL.

Now with the reports about Becton, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the trio of Wirfs, Thomas and Wills jump ahead of Becton in the first round.

“It won’t be as drastic as Tunsil because of the optics and timing,” Ross said.

“But [it] definitely helps the Jets.”