SI's Kevin Hanson has a bigtime left tackle to the New York Jets at No. 11

A player popularly thought to be the best left tackle in the NFL Draft just a week ago falls to the New York Jets in the first round in the latest mock draft from SportsIllustrated.com.

Mekhi Becton, he of the reportedly flagged drug test at the NFL Combine, tumbles out of the top five picks in Kevin Hanson’s most recent mock draft. The multi-year starter at Louisville, who ran a 5.1107 time in the 40 at the Combine (at 364 pounds), becomes a Jet at No. 11 in Hanson’s exhaustive (and entertaining) seven-round mock draft.

As recently as a week ago, Becton along with Alabama right tackle Jedrick Wills and Iowa’s Troy Wirfs, were the locks as the top three offensive tackles in the draft. But Becton’s alleged flagged test has speculation that he could fall a bit in the draft and in Hanson’s mock, he falls squarely outside of the top 10. And while he is still one of the first three tackles taken, he takes a fall from where he was at just a couple of weeks ago when he was a top 10 pick in many if not most mock drafts.

In Hanson’s mock, Wills goes No. 8 to the Arizona Cardinals and Wirfs slots in at No. 10 to the Cleveland Browns. Becton becomes a Jet one pick later.

Andrew Thomas (Georgia), who was considered the top left tackle prior to the Combine, gets taken No. 14 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Jets come into the draft with a major need at left tackle. General manager Joe Douglas has done a beyond solid job of addressing the Jets offensive line deficiencies, signing four new players and re-signing guard Alex Smith. But the Jets are without a left tackle coming into the draft.

According to Hanson, that changes after the first round:

“A mountain of a man at 6' 7" and 364 pounds with vines for arms (35 5/8"), the 20-year-old Becton has work to do on technique, but he has rare movement skills for his size.”

For the rest of the draft, click here to read Hanson’s predictions for how the seven rounds will play out around the league.

No spoilers, but he has the Jets adding some talent and speed at wide receiver in the second round then picking up a solid cornerback in the third round. Worth the read.