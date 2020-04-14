NFL Draft profile: Iowa's A.J. Epenesa generates a good pass rush off the edge

The New York Jets are looking for help with their pass rush. Simply put, STAT. They have been rumored to have an interest in expensive free agent edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney. Even as the rumors of the price tag going down for Clowney, or the availability of former New York Giants edge rusher Markus Golden, the Jets haven’t budged on an impact pass rusher.

In free agency, the Jets paid particular attention to other positions such as wide receiver when they signed Breshad Perriman or cornerback when they added Pierre Desir. They also signed three offensive linemen and re-signed another.

That said, the defensive line is a direction that could use a boost. The question lies as to whether or not Jets general manager Joe Douglas will use the No. 11 pick in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft on a defensive lineman. Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa is high on many draft boards. A few mock drafts circulating had the Jets taking Epenesa and after the NFL Combine, it was easy to see why. The 6-foot-5, 275 pounds behemoth has the reach and power to make an impact.

Douglas told SNY that it was “important for us to bring in those quality players that have the right level of toughness, intelligence, and versatility.” Epenesa checks a few boxes off that list.

But can the Jets, given the needs at offensive line and wide receiver, go edge rush in the first round? That might be a reach.

SI BIG BOARD: Epenesa checks in at No. 26.

THE LOWDOWN ON A.J. EPENESA:

Heading into the 2019 season Epenesa was projected as a top-10 draft pick. His junior season was his first as a full-time starter and he flourished. He received second-team Associated Press All-American and first-team all-conference accolades with 49 tackles, 14.5 for loss, and 11.5 sacks along with four forced fumbles in 13 starts.

His arms are over 34 inches long, and his reach and strong frame impressed at the combine. He could be an end rusher in the 3-4 system used by defensive coordinator Gregg Williams. He has the physicality to start right away, but could also be used as a third down specialist. The adjustment for Epenesa in the NFL will be his ability to work through double-teams and the brute force of some NFL tackles.

His stock dropped during the course of the year, despite a strong junior season. In 2019, Draft guides had projected him higher. This season, he’s been projected anywhere from No. 9 to No. 20 in various guides and mock drafts. The current quarantine and inability to have Epenesa work out for the Jets specifically could hurt him. They have had Skype, FaceTime, Zoom, and other opportunities to virtually meet players, but unless Epenesa said something spectacular during those meetings, its unclear if Douglas sees him as high as some of the pundits out there.

WHERE HE FITS ON THE JETS:

There are two schools of thinking regarding Epenesa. Douglas has stated in the past that he likes to take the best player available and that sometimes takes priority over a particular position. If that is the case and Epenesa is on the board at No. 11, it would not be a shocker if Douglas selects the former Iowa Hawkeye.

Evidence to support that idea would be the three offensive linemen Douglas signed in free agency. Maybe Douglas sees the No. 11 overall draft pick as an opportunity to take a player that can start right away and impact a position that he didn’t have success in free agency.

A counter-theory to that would be that there is a plethora of top-ranked offensive lineman and wide receivers in the 2020 Draft class and there will be too many options at those positions to pass up the opportunity to shore up two big position needs. Still, Epenesa is quite an athlete, and that might be enough for Douglas to pull the trigger.