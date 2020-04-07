NFL Draft profile: Houston offensive tackle Josh Jones

Of all the offensive tackle names linked to the New York Jets in the first round of the NFL Draft, Josh Jones is not resonating quite as much as some of the other names. Playing for a smaller Houston program has something to do with that, but he could end up being a big draft pick for some team.

If the Jets decide to move back in the draft, then Jones could well become a player on their radar who becomes a solid starter.

It wouldn’t be a terrible shock to see the Jets explore moving back in the draft. Given a somewhat tight salary cap situation and the need to inject this roster with young talent to build around, trading back in the draft might be wise for general manager Joe Douglas. The Jets could still move back and get a starting caliber offensive tackle in the middle portions of the first round (USC’s Austin Jackson for instance) or later on (Jones). It might be a win-win scenario as they add depth and still get a starting left tackle.

The Jets one glaring need heading into the NFL Draft is at left tackle. Douglas has bulked up the interior of the line in solid fashion, including adding depth at guard. Right tackle seems to be the spot for George Fant, a free agent signing.

But left tackle appears to be a spot that still needs addressing. The Jets might get fortunate and land Andrew Thomas (Georgia) or Mekhi Becton (Lousiville) where they currently sit at No. 11. But if they move back in the draft, getting a left tackle in the first round is still a possibility with a player like Jones offering a lot of possibility.

SI Big Board: Jones checks in at No. 28.

The lowdown on Jones: There is a lot to like about Jones, who has plenty of experience in college and was tested with Houston’s out of conference schedule this past year (including Oklahoma, Washington State and conference games against solid programs in Cincinnati, SMU, Memphis and UCF).

He is a very good athlete and strong, able to push around defenders. His feet are light and nimble for his size and he powers well into the second level.

He is by far a more polished and pro-ready pass blocker than he is in the ground game. Jones has a tendency at times to not compete to the whistle and his hand placement can be a bit sloppy. Sometimes, his run blocking can be more of a push or a shove rather than adjusting his pad level and driving through.

That being said, he is criminally underrated and could be a steal for a team in the mid-to-late first round. He has 45 starts in college, all at left tackle. He allowed just one sack last year as a redshirt senior.

Where he fits on the Jets: Jones is a bit raw, but he has the makings of being a locked-in starter at left tackle for a decade. Unlike some of the tackle prospects on the board such as Jedrick Wills (Alabama) have only played right tackle, the Houston product is experienced on the blindside. Jones has the most starting experience at left tackle of any prospect in the draft.

He is an outstanding zonal blocker and his pass blocking would be enticing for head coach Adam Gase. Jones moves well and while he will need to make gains in his run blocking, he has a lot of tools.

The Jets need a left tackle and Jones is in that second-tier of offensive tackles in the draft but he could easily project to being a starter on the Jets for the foreseeable future. His upside is tremendous.

If the Jets trade back in the first round, this could be the pick.