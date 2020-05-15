Are the Miami Dolphins contenders in the AFC East after free agency and the NFL Draft?

Team: Miami Dolphins

2019 Record: 5-11

State of the Team: Despite a hip injury that ended his college campaign, the Miami Dolphins are already in Tua-mania. Tua Tagovailoa, the flashy quarterback from Alabama, has ignited a fan base in South Florida. The talk among the fanbase is that this team is much improved and could challenge the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills and unseat the New England Patriots as division champs. They had a good free agency period and the Dolphins had three first-round draft picks, making them more than simply Tagovailoa.

The Draft Picks: Round 1: Pick No. 5: Tua Tagavailoa, quarterback, Alabama

Round 1: Pick No. 18: Austin Jackson, Offensive tackle, USC

Round 1 Pick No. 30: Noah Igbinoghene, Cornerback, Auburn

Round 2: Pick No. 39: Robert Hunt, guard, Louisiana-Lafayette

Round 2: Pick No. 56: Raekwon Davis, defensive tackle, Alabama

Round 3: Pick No. 70: Brandon Jones, safety Texas

Round 4: Pick No. 111: Solomon Kindley, guard, Georgia

Round 5: Pick No. 154: Jason Strowbridge, defensive end, North Carolina

Round 5: Pick No. 164: Curtis Weaver, outside linebacker, Boise State

Round 6: Pick No. 185: Blake Ferguson, safety, LSU

Round 7: Pick No. 246: Malcolm Perry, wide receiver, Navy

What to Like: Tagavailoa’s jersey is the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked jersey in sales in April 2020. (the home and away jerseys are the top sellers) Brendan Tobin, a Miami Sports Radio host at 790am The Ticket in South Florida, says it's easy to understand the excitement.

“There are some that think he's the savior already and then there are people that want to put them in bubble wrap for a year,” Tobin said. “He's going to have some growing to do. There are fans that want him to start from day one because of the excitement and flare and you have a superstar. Then there are people like, no, let's protect them. Let's just sit him on the sidelines and (wait) till next year.

What Not to Like: The Dolphins draft was overall praised but it comes after some controversial moves last offseason. A trade sending tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Houston Texans in a multi-player deal gave the Dolphins a third first-round draft pick. After taking Tua and offensive tackle Austin Jackson from USC, the Dolphins selected Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene. Tobin thought that wasn’t really a need for the team.

“They invested so much money in the cornerback spot already with Byron Jones getting the biggest contract in cornerback history a year after Xavien Howard,” Tobin said. “It was a little bit of a shock, but they (the Dolphins) love his talent.”

Did They Get Better?: “Even if he doesn't light the world on fire, (Tua) just gives you some excitement,” said Tobin. The Dolphins still have former Jet Ryan Fitzpatrick as the incumbent starter. The Dolphins may have a franchise quarterback in Tagovailoa and updated the offensive line with three selections in the draft. Still, they are the Dolphins, and no one is saying the competition in the AFC East won’t be fierce. The Patriots, though depleted post-Brady, are not exactly falling apart. In upstate New York, the Bills have emerged as the favorite to win the division. The Jets have improved. So it's easy to say that the Dolphins improved, but how much? They could be better and still be in last place given the gains going on around them in the AFC East.