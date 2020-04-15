Source: Josh Jones, New York Jets have 'video meeting' ahead of the NFL Draft

One of the top offensive tackles in next week’s NFL Draft has met with the New York Jets. Well, at least what amounts for a meeting in today’s era of social distancing.

The Jets are one of over a dozen teams to meet with Houston left tackle Josh Jones so far using video conferencing, according to a source. Due to COVID-19, teams are no longer allowed to host players at the team facility for ’30 visits’ or a local pro day.

Jones, who is considered one of the top five offensive tackles in the draft, was a four-year starter at Houston and is a lock to be a first round pick.

In addition to his video meeting with the Jets, the source said that Jones has also met with the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle was the first to report that Jones had met with a variety of teams, including the Jets.

The Jets come into the draft needing a left tackle and Jones fits the bill. Coming off an impressive Senior Bowl week (where the source said he also met with the Jets), this prospect is intriguing given the need.

Jones also will likely be available in the middle portion of the first round, meaning that the Jets, sitting at No. 11, could potentially move back a few spots if he emerges at the top of their draft board. This scenario could present itself if a quarterback such as Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert will to slip in the draft.

A team could then potentially move up the draft board to secure one of these quarterbacks, allowing the Jets to move back and accrue multiple picks on Day 2 and Day 3.

Jones is a strong left tackle who moves well and powers up into the second level. There is no denying his physical ability but his level of competition in college (Houston isn’t from a Power Five conference) is the only major stumbling block he needs to overcome.

His display at the Senior Bowl, however, underscored his physical traits and ability to stand-up to elite edge rushers.