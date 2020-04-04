Podcast: NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano talks New York Jets options in the NFL Draft

The always insightful Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network and the DirecTV NFL Red Zone joins our series of SI Jets Podcasts. Siciliano joined Sports Illustrated’s ‘Jets Country’ contributor Seth Everett for the third of three conversations about the Jets and the NFL. This episode focuses on the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft and the Jets first round pick, where they sit at No. 11.

Listen to the episode here: https://soundcloud.com/seth-everett/andrew-siciliano-on-the-jets-draft

The Jets have been linked to selecting an offensive lineman in the first round. Andrew Thomas, an offensive tackle out of Georgia, has been on many a mock draft, including our own. Other offensive line candidates who may be available at No. 11 are Tristan Wirfs from Iowa and Mekhi Becton from Louisville.

In narrowing it down to two likely position groups, Siciliano acknowledges the options that the No. 11 pick gives the Jets a lot of options. He says in the podcast that the Jets may go for an offensive lineman or a wide receiver. Either way, the Jets will help quarterback Sam Darnold in the first round with some protection.

Siciliano hosted DIRECTV's RedZone Channel since its inception in 2005. He is currently an NFL Network host and can be seen every week on NFL Now and TNF First Look. Siciliano has been the preseason television play-by-play voice of the Los Angeles Rams since 2011.

In talking about the Jets draft approach, Siciliano didn’t rule out the possibilty of a trade. He praised Jets general manager Joe Douglas, saying that he came from the “Ozzie Newsome” GM school. This is a reference to the 14 years in the Baltimore Ravens organization where Douglas worked alongside Newsome, perhaps the most respected general manager in the modern NFL.

