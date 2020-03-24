Who's next for the New York Jets? Three players on defense who could fit the rebuild

The majority of the big names signed by the New York Jets so far through NFL free agency have been on the offensive side of the ball, in particular along the offensive line.

And while the Jets did make a mini-splash in signing cornerback Pierre Desir, this team still needs help on the defensive side of the ball.

All in all, general manager Joe Douglas has been active, and yet the amount of holes this team is trying to fill doesn’t seem to be shrinking like Jets’ fans would like. The Jets have been finding players and spending what they can on them. It will be interesting to see if they go for one big free-agent splash or wait till the draft to see what comes from that.

It wouldn’t be a surprise at all to see the Jets pursue another cornerback as well as an edge rusher in free agency or the NFL Draft – or both. This team did precious little in getting to the quarterback last year.

And the defensive back depth proved to be shambolic.

There are some good values out there on defense for the Jets. A look at who they could sign moving forward in free agency.

DEFENSE:

Cameron Wake (DE) – There have been rumors that the former Tennessee Titan and Miami Dolphin pass rusher is considering retirement. He’s 38-years old but still might be good on a short-term contract. It would be a risk as last year, he only played nine games before going on injured reserve. Those nine games were productive, as he 2.5 sacks and 11 quarterback hits before going down.

Prince Amukamara (CB) – He’s familiar and only if the likes of Jimmy Smith and Logan Ryan don’t fit the price range. The Jets clearly need another starting cornerback but that could come from one of the eight draft picks the Jets have to go into April’s NFL Draft.

Amukamara is turning 30-years old and was recently cut by the Chicago Bears. He is experienced and understands New York, having played five seasons for the New York Giants. The Giants were rumored to be interested in bringing him back but the signing of cornerback James Bradberry put an end to that. This could fit the Jets desired price tag.

Markus Golden (DE) – Golden didn’t sign during the first wave of free agency and the preverbal thought is that the Giants are trying to get him back on the cheaper side. The Jets could swoop in especially if they run out of options on the pass rush. Golden lead the Giants with 10 sacks, just a year removed from ACL surgery.